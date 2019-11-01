The new Google smartphones were released on October 24, ending the pre-order deals for these new contenders for the best smartphone title. But Best Buy did not wait long to offer discounts on the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. You can get the latest Google flagship phones at up to $100 off when you order now. Grab these deals to save on the newest Pixel phones today.

Best Buy lets you get the $800 Google Pixel 4 in Just Black and Clearly White colors for $700, and the Oh So Orange color for $750. The retail giant also drops all colors of the Google Pixel 4 XL from $900 to $800. These discounts are applicable when you activate your new phone upon purchase. We do not know how long these smartphone deals will last so order now while they are live.

When we reviewed the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, we found that these smartphones can be affordable alternatives to the Apple iPhone 11 Pro. Both are outstanding Android phones with a long list of features. But their software advantage really makes them stand out over other Android flagships.

Upon opening the box, you will notice that the new Google Pixel 4 phones received a design refinement. The bezels are trimmed down and the unsightly notch that plagued the older models is removed. This update makes the stunning screen on the new Pixel phones shine. And at the back, you will see an upgraded camera module called Pixel Square which houses the dual rear cameras.

We picked the previous-gen Google Pixel phones as the best Android camera phones thanks to their use of machine learning to capture excellent photos. We expect at least the same picture quality from the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, and we were not disappointed. The bigger Pixel 4 XL even won against the iPhone 11 Pro in our camera shootout, where we pitted four of today’s top choices against each other.

The Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are excellent smartphones with modern features, including an IP-68 water resistance rating. They are also expected to receive software updates for longer than other Android flagship phones. You should enjoy up to three years of use from these premium smartphones. If are still not decided on investing in Google’s new phones, Best Buy’s $100 discount on these Pixel phones might help change your mind. Make sure to order now while these sweet smartphone deals are live.

Looking for more smartphone deals? Visit our curated deals page where we feature the latest discounts on premium tech items.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations