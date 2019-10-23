After the Made by Google event last October 15, demand for the new Pixel smartphones has started to peak. Top retailers are riding the hype by throwing pre-sale offers of their own. Not to be outdone, Walmart is also giving a $100 gift card for every Google Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL pre-order. This early Pixel deal gives you a bonus for being one of the first owners of the latest contenders for the best smartphone title.

Reserve the 64GB Google Pixel 4 for $799 or the Pixel 4 XL for $899 on Walmart today. You will receive a $100 eGift card that you can use for other Walmart purchases. This matches Best Buy’s and Amazon’s offers for unlocked models of the new Google phones. Place your order now while this deal is live.

Our reviews for the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL offer a long list of reasons why they are worth buying. Both are outstanding Android phones that offer software advantages only Google Pixel devices have. These flagship smartphones are some of the closest alternatives to the Apple iPhone 11 Pro but with more affordable prices.

The first thing you will notice with the Pixel 4 phones is their refined design. Google has slimmed down the thick bezels and removed the unpopular notch that plagued the previous models. This updated look makes the beautiful screen on the new Pixel phones shine. The new design also includes an upgraded camera module. Called Pixel Square, this new feature houses the excellent dual rear cameras.

Among the new releases this year, the Google Pixel 4 models are some of the best camera phones. They use machine learning to produce quality pictures. The Pixel 4 XL even won against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro when we did a camera shootout among four of the top choices available today.

The Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are feature-packed smartphones with an IP-68 water resistance rating. Also, they are expected to receive software updates for longer than other competing Android phone brands. These premium phones should last for three years or more with gentle use. They are set for release this Thursday, October 24, but you can reserve yours on Walmart today. Pre-order the Pixel 4 for $799 or the Pixel 4 XL for $899 and get a bonus $100 gift card. Jump on this incredible deal on the upcoming Google smartphones.

