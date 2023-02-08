 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Google Pixel 6a is next to nothing today — only $299 at Amazon

Lucas Coll
By
A man holding the Google Pixel 6a.

Google Pixel phones aren’t quite as popular as iPhones and Samsungs in the US, but they’re innovative and reliable smartphones that often come cheaper than anything from the big two. If you’re an Android person in need of a new phone or maybe you’re looking to make the jump from iOS, you can do much worse than Google’s own Pixel 6a, which is no surprise given that Google is largely responsible for bringing the Android operating system to the world. One of the best Android phone deals going right now is this killer discount on the excellent (and budget-friendly) Google Pixel 6a, which you can score from Amazon right now for just $299 after a whopping 33% discount that knocks $150 off its normal $449 price tag.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel 6a

Three Google Pixel 6a smartphones in three colors lie face down on a table.

Google is best-known as a software company, and known best of all for its market-dominant search engine. Nonetheless, Google has not been shy about experimenting with hardware, although some of these experiments have been more successful than others (remember Google Glass?). The Google Pixel smartphone lineup is perhaps the most successful of the company’s forays into hardware, generally offering a lot of value and flagship features along with one of the slickest Android experiences you’ll have on a mobile device.

For the sixth generation of the Pixel, Google launched a pared-down, more budget-friendly “a” model — in this case, the Pixel 6a — alongside its flagship. In our glowing Google Pixel 6a review, we dubbed it one of the best cheap phones of 2022, citing its sleek design, flagship performance, user-friendly Android software interface, and top-notch camera suite (no pun intended, as there’s no annoying camera notch here). Google does have a Pixel 7 out now, so this isn’t the newest model, but that helps keep the price down.

Related

Google packed the Pixel 6a with some impressive flagship-like features, such as a 6.1-inch 1080 x 2400 OLED display (which is admittedly only 60Hz, but we’re not complaining too much at this price) along with the same CPU — Google’s own Tensor chip — that powers the more expensive Pixel 6 models. That means you’re pretty much getting flagship performance for nothing approaching a flagship price tag, even if the Tensor chipset does tend to run a little warm in the hand. The camera module is excellent as well, although the Pixel 6a didn’t get the 50MP sensor upgrade that its pricier siblings did.

Again, though, at this price, it’s difficult to look this gift horse in the mouth. The Pixel 6a is already reasonably priced at its usual $449, but with the carrier-unlocked Pixel 6a on sale at Amazon right now for just $299 after a 33% markdown that saves you $150, this is one of the best Google Pixel deals we’ve seen in the run-up to Black Friday.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch
A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.
Best dash cam deals: Protect your ride from just $40
Rexing V1 dash cam
Best Amazon Echo deals: Echo Dot, Echo Show 8, and more
Best Google Pixel Deals: Pixel 7, Pixel Watch, and Pixel Buds
The screen on the Pixel 7 Pro.
Don’t want a Mac Mini? The latest iMac just got a $200 price cut
Man using a 24-inch M1 iMac.
AirPods Pro are back down to their cheapest-ever price
Apple AirPods Pro 2 inside their charging case.
Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 laptop just got a $700 price cut
The Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 sitting on a desk.
Amazon’s entire Fire TV Stick and Cube lineup is discounted
Two Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max sticks in hand.
Strap a Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro on your wrist while it’s $50 off
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro resting on some rock.
There’s a huge sale on Kindle e-readers happening today
Reading a Kindle Paperwhite in van
Samsung’s 34-inch Ultra-WQHD monitor is $200 off right now
The ultra-wide Samsung gaming monitor displaying a rainbow pattern,
Sonos One smart speaker just got an unprecedented price cut
Second gen Sonos One by a bed.
Going to pre-order the Galaxy S23? Don’t miss these deals
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with the S Pen on its screen.