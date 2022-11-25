 Skip to main content
Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro just got price cuts for Black Friday

Albert Bassili
There are a lot of great Black Friday deals floating around, but we like these two on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro from Best Buy. With up to $150 in discounts, you can grab a flagship phone at a relatively decent price, and if you’re in the Google ecosystem, that’s even better!

Google Pixel 7 — $499, was $599

The Google Pixel 7's screen, held in a man's hand.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

The Google Pixel 7 is an excellent phone, to say the least, with one of the best processors on the market, the Tensor G2. That combined with the 8GB of RAM give the phone excellent performance and a buttery-smooth experience when using it in day-to-day life. You’re also unlikely to have issues running most games and apps, which is a big plus if you’re a heavy user. The 6.3-inch AMOLED screen is not only pretty but also has a 90Hz refresh rate and a 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution. It’s also HDR10+ certified, so you get some excellent contrast there as well. In terms of storage, you get 128GB to work with, and the battery life will last you about a day, even with a lot of use. That’s impressive for a flagship device and probably one of the best Black Friday Phone deals we’ll likely see.

Google Pixel 7 Pro — $749, was $899

Google Pixel 7 Pro standing up on a bench.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends

Of course, if you want the best that Google offers, the Pixel 7 Pro will blow your socks off. While it has the same T2 Processor as the standard Pixel 7, it has a larger 6.7-inch OLED display, 3120 x 1440 resolution, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The latter especially is important and noticeable, especially if you enjoy smooth experiences when using the phone and watching content. It also has a whopping 1,500 nits of peak brightness, so you could light a whole room if you wanted to. Cameras are also excellent, as is to be expected from a flagship phone, and battery life will see you lasting about a day, which is still pretty impressive for the Pixel 7 Pro. So if you’re looking for a great phone from Google, this is one of the best Google Black Friday deals.

