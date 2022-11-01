Google Pixel 7 Pro has already gotten its first price cut

The Google Pixel 7 Pro, Google’s latest flagship smartphone that was released last month, is already on sale from Amazon with a 5% discount. It’s rare to see phone deals on brand new devices, so you should take this opportunity to purchase the 128GB model of the Google Pixel 7 Pro for $850 instead of its original price of $900. Savings of $50 may not be much, but for a powerful Android smartphone that’s just a few weeks old, you shouldn’t hesitate to take advantage of this offer.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel 7 Pro

For one of the best Android smartphone experiences that you can buy, choose the Google Pixel 7 Pro. The device features a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 3120 x 1440 resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and protection from cracks and scratches through Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The smartphone reintroduces the Face Unlock feature, which was supposed to roll out with the Google Pixel 6 Pro, and it’s equipped with a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera and a 48MP telephoto camera at the back, and a 10.8MP selfie camera at the front.

Comparisons between the Google Pixel 7 Pro and the Google Pixel 6 Pro reveal that the latest model’s advantages include the more powerful Google Tensor G2 chip, improved image processing, Android 13 out of the box, and a smarter Google Assistant, while retaining the bold design, OLED display, and up to 24-hour battery life of its predecessor. Meanwhile, between the Google Pixel 7 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is tagged as the best Android phone in Digital Trends’ best smartphones, the Google Pixel 7 Pro edges out its competition in terms of taking better photos, sophisticated software features, and Android 13 interface.

If your Android smartphone needs an upgrade, it’s highly recommended that you go with the Google Pixel 7 Pro. If you’re sold on the device, then you should purchase it from Amazon, where its 128GB model is on sale with a more than 5% discount that brings its price down to $850 from its sticker price of $900. We’re not sure how long this offer will last though, so you better act fast. If you’re going to purchase the Google Pixel 7 Pro anyway, you might as well get it from a retailer where you’ll enjoy savings of $50.

Editors' Recommendations