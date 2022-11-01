 Skip to main content
Pixel Buds Pro, Google’s answer to the AirPods Pro, are $50 off today

John Alexander
By
If you’re looking for Headphone deals, it might actually be time to look at Walmart. That’s because they’ve got the answer to AirPods Pro supremacy, Google’s very own Pixel Buds Pro on sale for 25% off for a limited time. The Pixel Buds Pro, which usually retail for $200, are down to just $150. That’s a savings of $50. While we’ll certainly dive into why the Pixel Buds Pro are worthy of a place next to Apple’s AirPods, don’t forget to check out our selection of AirPods deals, too, just to get your competitive groove on. But whatever you do, don’t forget to take advantage of this deal soon if you go for the Pixel Buds Pro, as we aren’t sure how long it is going to last.

Why you should buy the Pixel Buds Pro

There’s a war brewing for what goes into your ears and Google and Apple are the two “Pro” teams on the front lines. As we’ve mentioned in our AirPods Pro 2 vs Pixel Buds Pro comparison, there is no real clear winner, either. Or, to put it better, we stated that the real winner was “you.” That’s because, with the advent of the Pixel Buds Pro, both Android and iPhone users both have a go-to pair of buds to pick up to get the most out of their setup.

So, where are the Pixel Buds Pro winning the fight? They have excellent touch controls with on-command usage of the Google Assistant, so you won’t have to go through an annoying password entry every time you want to increase the volume. Plus, when you’re ready to engage with the world, a simple long press will switch you from ANC to transparency mode so there’s no rude interlude in the meantime. The Pixel Buds Pro also take out the AirPods Pro 2 in listening time, having a total of 31 hours of total listening time when including the power from the charging case. However, the way they really won was by being cheaper, even without a sale!

If you’re won over, or already were a Pixel Buds Pro fan, do be sure to take advantage of this deal to get them at 25% off. That’s a price point of $150, down $50 from their typical $200. Once again, we aren’t sure how long the deal will last, so please do take advantage of this deal now.

