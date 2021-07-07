  1. Deals
Google Pixel Buds, Samsung Galaxy Buds get massive price cuts at Staples

Whether you’re listening to music, watching movies, or playing video games on your mobile device, the experience is better if you’ve got headphones on. You don’t have to break the bank when you buy them though, as there’s no shortage of headphone deals from various retailers. If you’re an Android user and you want top-quality wireless earbuds, you should be on the lookout for Google Pixel Buds deals and Samsung Galaxy Buds deals.

Staples, a reliable source of discounts on wireless earbuds, has slashed the prices of the Google Pixel Buds 2 and Samsung Galaxy Buds+. The Google Pixel Buds 2 are available for just $129, after a $50 discount to their original price of $179, while the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are currently $50 off, lowering their price to just $100 from their original price of $150.

Google Pixel Buds 2 — $129, was $179

The Google Pixel Buds 2 are a major improvement over the Google Pixel Buds just by their design alone, as they aren’t tethered together like the first version of the earbuds, but they also come with an improved fit so they’re more secure in your ears. There’s also no need for a complicated manual when setting them up, as the process is ridiculously easy with Google’s Fast Pair on Android feature. Sound quality is also better compared with their predecessor, including during phone calls.

With their IPX4 weatherproof rating, the Google Pixel Buds 2 will be able to withstand splashes of sweat and rain, and you can simply say “Hey Google” or “OK Google” to bring up Google Assistant. They also come with access to Google Translate, so you can easily convert the words you or others speak into different languages.

Whether you’re a hardcore fan of the Google Pixel brand or just an average Android user, the Google Pixel Buds 2 should be among your top options if you’re planning to buy wireless earbuds. They’re an even better purchase with Staples’ $50 discount that brings their price down to just $129 from their original price of $179. There’s no telling when the deal will end though, so if you want to avail this special offer for the Google Pixel Buds 2, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ — $100, was $150

Galaxy Buds+ in white

The Samsung Galaxy Buds+, like the Google Pixel Buds 2, are easy to set up, and after the initial pairing, they’ll automatically connect to your device once you open the wireless earbuds’ charging case. With their comfortable and lightweight design, you won’t mind wearing them for hours, while their customizable touchpad commands provide extreme convenience and flexibility. The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ also feature improved audio compared to their predecessors.

When comparing the Google Pixel Buds 2 and Samsung Galaxy Buds+, Samsung’s wireless earbuds have the advantage in terms of battery life due to their promised usage of 11 hours on a single charge. This is also their standout characteristic when comparing the Samsung Galaxy Buds+, Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, and Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro.

For top-quality wireless earbuds at an affordable price, you can’t go wrong with the Samsung Galaxy Buds+. They’re already a steal for their original price of $150, so the wireless earbuds are an even better deal at their discounted price of $100, after a $50 discount from Staples. Stocks could go quick, so if you’re already looking forward to getting the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ for cheaper than usual, you should click that Buy Now button without hesitation.

More headphone deals

The Google Pixel Buds 2 and the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are both solid choices, but they aren’t the only wireless earbuds that you can purchase for cheap. We’ve gathered some of the best headphone deals that you can shop, not just from Staples but also from other retailers.

Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds

$23 $25
Want the smallest and most affordable true wireless earbuds around? The Skullcandy Dime are super easy on the wallet, small enough to attach to a keychain, and they sound surprisingly good, too.
Buy at Amazon
Wow!

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

$379 $399
A rare and deep discount on one of the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy. Top-notch sound, whisper-quiet ANC, and superb call quality makes them one our top picks for wireless headphones.
Buy at Amazon

Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Earbuds

$198 $230
The Sony WF-1000XM3 offers a soundproof experience, helping you enjoy your own company, but should you need to answer or make a call, the earbuds include a built-in mic for a hands-free operation.
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$197 $249
With noise cancellation, water resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics.
Buy at Amazon
NOISE-CANCELING | WIRELESS HEADPHONE

Beats Studio 3 Wireless

$210 $350
The Beats Studio3 Wireless are a fantastic set of noise-canceling headphones for a number of reasons: They’re comfortable, well-built, and their bass-y sound makes them perfect for hip-hop fans.
Buy at Walmart
Wow!

Jabra Elite 45h Wireless On-Ear Headphones

$83 $100
We think these are some of the best wireless headphones you can get for less than $100. Super comfortable, and with incredible battery life and sound quality. Perfect for the home, gym, or commuting.
Buy at Amazon
