  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Unlocked Google Pixel 3 gets $559 discount at Amazon

By
A Google Pixel 3 handset.

When it comes to smartphones, we often see discounts of a modest $50 to $100, sometimes even more, but right now at Amazon, you can score $559 off an unlocked Google Pixel 3. That’s unheard of. You can browse the Google Pixel deals, as well as these smartphone deals to compare, but a Google Pixel 3 for only $240, down from its regular price of $799 is really a deal that can’t be missed. So don’t let it get away!

Released in 2018, the Google Pixel 3 has a big, beautiful 5.5-inch OLED display with 2260 x 1080 resolution. Leave it to Google to provide the clearest images you’ll find, even in lower light situations. This is an amazing phone if you’re someone who loves taking pictures; the Pixel 3’s main camera has a 12.2-megapixel lens, which is huge, and its front-facing camera boasts two 8-megapixel lenses. The cool thing about these cameras is that they’re backed up by machine learning and A.I. so that every picture you take emerges in the best possible condition.

Much of the Google Pixel 3’s fantastic speed and efficiency comes from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and 4GB of RAM, which makes multitasking a breeze. And this version has 64GB of storage, which is sizable. Meanwhile, the Pixel 3 has Google Assistant built in, which is fantastically helpful. You can call up the weather, your favorite podcasts, or the news, and control your entire smart home, without ever raising your hand. The battery lasts all day, and charges quickly (and wirelessly, if you want). And, because it’s unlocked, you can choose your carrier, so be sure to browse these cellphone plan deals, and these AT&T phone deals.

Since the Pixel 3 dropped, Google has also released the Pixel 4 — but that shouldn’t discourage you. This is still a top-tier Android phone. The Google Pixel 3 might not have the Pixel 4’s features, but it will update with new software before other Android smartphones. Also, this phone has your wellness in mind; with Digital Wellbeing, you can disconnect from your phone when you need to, allowing you to focus on non-digital matters like friends and family by setting timers on apps to turn notifications. And, as it gets toward bedtime, the screen will turn to greyscale, encouraging you to disconnect and get a good night’s sleep. This smartphone does it all, and for $559 off!

More smartphone deals

Want to see what other smartphones are out there? Browse our roundup of the best smartphone deals, below.

OnePlus 8T (Unlocked)

$500 $600
OnePlus 8T, a 5G-capable mobile, is one of the best values on the Android market today, sporting flagship quality and features for a sub-flagship price.
Buy at Best Buy

OnePlus 8 Pro (12GB RAM, 256GB Storage, Unlocked)

$850 $999
The OnePlus 8 Pro is one of our favorite OnePlus phones. It holds its own with the iPhone 12 and Galaxy S20 with its world-class display and buttery smooth performance — and it's cheaper.
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Duo 128GB (GSM Unlocked)

$690 $1,400
Half phone, half tablet, the unique Surface Duo is a versatile device that can handle all your daily mobile tech needs.
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus 8 (128GB, Unlocked)

$395 $699
Buy the 128GB OnePlus 8 for a decent discount, getting you a flagship-level phone for an awful lot less than you'll pay with other brands.
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus Nord N10 5G

$275 $600
Grab the new OnePlus Nord N10 5G smartphone and score a free case or screen protector (your pick) to sweeten the deal.
Buy at Walmart
WITH ACTIVATION

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G (Sprint)

$400 $500
Thanks to its AMOLED+ screen, the A71 has a bigger and brighter display that lets you watch media and take photos and videos clearly. And with a 64MP main camera, you can capture moments in hi-res.
Buy at Best Buy
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

The best 75-inch TV deals and sales for August 2021

LG 75-Inch Class UN6970 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV

WhatsApp just solved the biggest problem for mobile platform hoppers

Samsung Galaxy folding phones.

Best back-to-school headphone deals and sales for 2021

Bose 700 Noise-cancelling headphones

How to unlock the CX-9 in Call of Duty: Warzone

The CX-9 in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Apple AirPods, Powerbeats get massive price cuts at Amazon

Apple Airpods Pro in Case

Alienware gaming monitors are ridiculously cheap today

Alienware AW2521HF Gaming Monitor with Predator Hunting Grounds on screen.

The best cheap appliance package deals and sales for August 2021

Samsung Kitchen Appliance Package in a kitchen with blue cabinets.

Best back-to-school TV sales and deals for 2021

TCL's 5-Series 4K QLED Google TV.

Life is Strange Remastered Collection delayed to 2022

Two characters in a scene from Life is Strange.

The architect behind Nvidia RTX DLSS and ray tracing now works at Intel

CoD Warzone running with and without DLSS enabled.

Save over $700 off the perfect work-from-home laptop at Dell

Dell Vostro 15 5510 work from home and productivity laptop

Everything we know about New World, Amazon Games’ first MMORPG

New World players engaged in combat.

Beats Studio3 headphones with Apple W1 chip are $150 off today

Beats Studio3 Headphones on Woman Laughing