When it comes to smartphones, we often see discounts of a modest $50 to $100, sometimes even more, but right now at Amazon, you can score $559 off an unlocked Google Pixel 3. That’s unheard of. You can browse the Google Pixel deals, as well as these smartphone deals to compare, but a Google Pixel 3 for only $240, down from its regular price of $799 is really a deal that can’t be missed. So don’t let it get away!

Released in 2018, the Google Pixel 3 has a big, beautiful 5.5-inch OLED display with 2260 x 1080 resolution. Leave it to Google to provide the clearest images you’ll find, even in lower light situations. This is an amazing phone if you’re someone who loves taking pictures; the Pixel 3’s main camera has a 12.2-megapixel lens, which is huge, and its front-facing camera boasts two 8-megapixel lenses. The cool thing about these cameras is that they’re backed up by machine learning and A.I. so that every picture you take emerges in the best possible condition.

Much of the Google Pixel 3’s fantastic speed and efficiency comes from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and 4GB of RAM, which makes multitasking a breeze. And this version has 64GB of storage, which is sizable. Meanwhile, the Pixel 3 has Google Assistant built in, which is fantastically helpful. You can call up the weather, your favorite podcasts, or the news, and control your entire smart home, without ever raising your hand. The battery lasts all day, and charges quickly (and wirelessly, if you want). And, because it’s unlocked, you can choose your carrier, so be sure to browse these cellphone plan deals, and these AT&T phone deals.

Since the Pixel 3 dropped, Google has also released the Pixel 4 — but that shouldn’t discourage you. This is still a top-tier Android phone. The Google Pixel 3 might not have the Pixel 4’s features, but it will update with new software before other Android smartphones. Also, this phone has your wellness in mind; with Digital Wellbeing, you can disconnect from your phone when you need to, allowing you to focus on non-digital matters like friends and family by setting timers on apps to turn notifications. And, as it gets toward bedtime, the screen will turn to greyscale, encouraging you to disconnect and get a good night’s sleep. This smartphone does it all, and for $559 off!

