If you’re tired of lugging bulky SLR cameras around during your adventures, you shouldn’t forget to take advantage of the best Black Friday deals to buy an action camera, especially since you have choices like this GoPro Hero 10 Black Friday deal from Amazon. There’s no shortage of GoPro deals from different retailers, but nothing beats being able to purchase the latest model of the popular action camera brand with a discount. It’s currently on sale from Amazon at $51 off, bringing its price down to $449 from $500, in a deal that may be too good for you to ignore.

Today’s best GoPro Hero 10 Black Friday deal

Why Buy

One of the most popular cameras for action shots.

Offers an impressive range of options so you can find your best shot.

Has LiveBurst, a useful feature for capturing 45 frames in 1.5 seconds before and after your shot.

Great for capturing time lapses.

The GoPro Hero 10 Black, the latest model in GoPro’s line of action cameras, is packed with features that will turn your adventures into lifelong memories. GoPro has always dominated Digital Trends’ best action cameras, and this year’s model is no exception. The GoPro Hero 10 Black looks to continue the brand’s winning ways with the capability to capture 23MP photos and record 5.3K video at 60 frames per second, with an option to take 8x slow-motion footage at 2.7K resolution. You don’t have to worry about the action camera while you use it, as it’s extremely durable and waterproof.

The GoPro Hero 10 Black also offers features such as Hindsight, which captures what happens 30 seconds before hitting the record button so you won’t miss sudden moments; HyperSmooth 4.0, which provides impressive digital image stabilization; LiveBurst, which records 45 frames in 1.5 seconds before and after your shot; and TimeWarp 3.0, for capturing time-lapses.

It would be a shame if you couldn’t share your outdoor exploits with anyone, or at the very least watch them yourself so you can relive the rush. You can do this with the GoPro Hero 10 Black, which is currently on sale with a $51 discount on Amazon to lower the action camera’s price to $449 from its original price of $500. There’s no telling when the deal will end though, so if you’re already looking forward to using the GoPro Hero 10 Black on your next adventure, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

Should You Shop This GoPro Hero 10 Black Friday Deal or Wait Until Cyber Monday?

If you’ve been wanting a handy, high-quality camera for a while now, Black Friday season is the best time to make a purchase. You’ll find the trendiest electronics at the most affordable prices, so you can get your dream device at a shockingly low price. This is a great opportunity for you if you want to buy expensive stuff that you wouldn’t normally want to pay a lot of money for. For instance, devices like the GoPro Hero 10 are available at bargain prices for a limited time – you can get it for $449, $50 off its original price. So why would you want to wait till Cyber Monday to grab this deal?

It’s not every day that you see trendy electronics be available at such discounted prices. Nobody knows how long these sales would last and if you’d ever find a lucrative deal like this again. So we recommend grabbing the deal immediately. Don’t wait for Cyber Monday – those deals tend to be repeats of Black Friday deals and don’t have much else to offer. Instead, we recommend buying your favorite devices during the Black Friday sale – before it’s too late. Who knows? Maybe it’s the last time you’ll find a deal like this.

