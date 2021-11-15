For adrenaline junkies who love to document their outdoor adventures, you shouldn’t forget to take advantage of the best Black Friday deals to buy an action camera, especially since you have choices like this GoPro Hero 10 Black Friday deal from Amazon. There’s no shortage of GoPro deals from different retailers, but nothing beats being able to purchase the latest model of the popular action camera brand with a discount.

The GoPro Hero 10 Black, the latest model in GoPro’s line of action cameras, is packed with features that will help to better capture the memories that you make in your adventures. It’s currently on sale from Amazon at $51 off, bringing its price down to $449 from its original price of $500, in a deal that may be too good for you to ignore.

GoPro has always dominated Digital Trends’ best action cameras, and this year’s model is no exception. The GoPro Hero 10 Black looks to continue the brand’s winning ways with the capability to capture 23MP photos and record 5.3K video at 60 frames per second, with an option to take 8x slow-motion footage at 2.7K resolution. You don’t have to worry about the action camera while you use it, as it’s extremely durable and waterproof.

The GoPro Hero 10 Black also offers features such as Hindsight, which captures what happens 30 seconds before hitting the record button so you won’t miss sudden moments; HyperSmooth 4.0, which provides impressive digital image stabilization; LiveBurst, which records 45 frames in 1.5 seconds before and after your shot; and TimeWarp 3.0, for capturing time-lapses.

It would be a shame if you couldn’t share your outdoor exploits with anyone, or at the very least watch them yourself so you can relive the rush. You can do this with the GoPro Hero 10 Black, which is currently on sale with a $51 discount on Amazon to lower the action camera’s price to $449 from its original price of $500. There’s no telling when the deal will end though, so if you’re already looking forward to using the GoPro Hero 10 Black on your next adventure, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

