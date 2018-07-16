Save $50 on the GoPro Hero Session for Amazon Prime Day

Share

Though the majority of savings for Prime Day 2018 so far have been on Amazon Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle devices, there’s a quite a few sales that have flown under the radar. We’ve already seen some pretty great deals on smartphones, smartwatches, and even Google Home products come down the pipeline. If you’re an adventure enthusiast, however, these probably aren’t the Prime Day discounts you were getting hyped for going into day one. Though there is still an entire day of deals to look forward to, there’s one discount that really caught our eye — $50 off the GoPro Hero Session.

If you’re looking to capture those intense moments of biking, surfing, hiking, climbing, or just about anything else action related, GoPro is one of the only action camera brand you can trust. However, with models like the GoPro Hero 5 and GoPro Hero 6 retailing for as much as $429, we always jump on the chance to promote any discounts we come across. This GoPro Hero Session is no exception. It comes equipped with a high-resolution camera with frame rates up to 100 fps for smooth-motion playback. It can also take still photos with its 8MP camera, shoot time lapse videos, and is waterproof up in up to 33 feet of water.

The GoPro Hero Session is an excellent mid-level action camera for anyone looking to document their adventures without having to blow their entire budget. And at $50 off, now is a great time to buy.

