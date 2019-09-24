Looking for a compact camera that you can bring along on your adventures? The GoPro Hero7 Black is the best action camera you can buy. But if the price tag is giving you pause, you may want to consider the Hero7 Silver instead. It’s a great alternative and comes with many of the Black’s features for a fraction of a price. Right now, Best Buy is discounting the GoPro Hero7 Silver by a cool 33%. Instead of $300, you can get one for only $200.

The Hero7 Silver is a midrange marvel in GoPro’s current lineup of action cameras. Sure, it can’t pull off the fancy tricks of its big brother, the Hero7 Black, but it still has a lot of attractive features up its sleeves.

The Hero7 Black boasts an impressive 12-megapixel camera with 4K 60fps video capability, but the Silver’s camera is no slouch, either. It packs a 10-megapixel lens and can also capture 4K video, but at 30fps. Even in challenging shots that mix shadows and bright light, picture quality is vibrant. It also has a video stabilization feature that records smooth, steady videos, as well as a CMOS image sensor that ensures stunning detail and clarity on both photos and videos.

The Hero7 Silver inherits most of the features of the Black. It’s durable and water-resistant down to 33 meters, making it ideal for capturing water sports and other activities. However, it does not have GoPro’s HyperSmooth video stabilization technology, so you’re better off using it for action sports on smoother surfaces like snowboarding and skiing.

Nonetheless, we still recommend the Silver for a vast majority of our readers. Even though it’s a step below the top-of-the-line Black model, the Hero7 Silver is undeniably one of the best action cameras on the market. Other features we love are the intuitive touchscreen, streamlined capture modes, high-quality audio, fast-charging capacity, and voice recognition for hands-free operation.

You can score the GoPro Hero7 Silver. action camera on Best Buy at a discounted price of $200. It comes with a built-in rechargeable battery, a curved adhesive mount, a flat adhesive mount, a mounting buckle, a frame, and a USB-C cable.

Looking for other budget-friendly options? Browse through our list of the best GoPro alternatives. Also be sure to check out our curated deals page for more discounts on tech products.

