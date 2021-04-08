GoPro HERO9 drops by $100 with this Amazon coupon

If you’re planning to take amazing outdoor videos once you get the opportunity, you’re likely looking for GoPro deals as the brand has become synonymous with action cameras. GoPro cameras don’t come cheap, but you can enjoy significant savings if you know where to look. A good source of GoPro discounts is Amazon, which is currently selling the GoPro Hero9 Black at $50 off to lower its price to $400 from its original price of $450, but you can enjoy another $50 off through an on-page coupon to bring the action camera’s price further down to $350.

The GoPro Hero9 Black, the latest model of the long-running line of action cameras, is capable of shooting videos of up to 5K resolution and taking pictures of up to 20MP quality. It can record all your adventures with stunning clarity and can capture even the smallest details, with the option of up to 8x slow motion for even more dramatic footage of your most special moments.

The action camera is also packed with features that will help you capture important memories. These features include HyperSmooth 3.0, which is GoPro’s most advanced video stabilization technology; TimeWarp 3.0, which records mesmerizing time-lapse scenes; and Hindsight, which starts capturing video from 30 seconds before you press record. The GoPro Hero9 Black also comes with a larger rear touchscreen and adds a front display, for even more control over your footage.

Continuing its trademark durability, the GoPro Hero9 Black is as rugged as ever, as it’s capable of shooting in even the most punishing conditions. It’s also waterproof up to 33 feet, so filming in the rain or while participating in water sports isn’t out of the question.

The GoPro Hero9 Black is the definitive action camera, so if you want the best choice in terms of features, performance, and durability, you won’t find a better option. It’s currently available from Amazon for $400, after a $50 discount to its original price of $450, but availing the on-page coupon lowers the action camera’s price by another $50, bringing it down to just $350. There’s no telling how long the offer will last though, so if you want to save $100 when buying the GoPro Hero9 Black, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

