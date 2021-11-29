Been waiting for the best Cyber Monday electric scooter deal? We’ve seen a pretty great one in the form of the Gotrax Apex Adult Electric Scooter at Walmart today. Normally priced at $400, it’s down to just $299 as part of some of the best Cyber Monday deals going on right now. If you’re looking for a new and more fun way to travel, this is the solution. Snap it up now while Walmart still has stock. There’s no guarantee when this deal will end!

Today’s best Cyber Monday electric scooter deal

Why buy:

Up to 15.5 mph speed

15-mile range

Easy to fold up

Useful lights

The best electric scooters look cool and travel far. That’s exactly what the Gotrax Apex Adult Electric Scooter offers, and at a sweet price. At its simplest, it offers up to 15.5 mph speed along with a range of 15 miles. The thinking is that it’s the perfect last-stretch solution to get you home. Regularly commute? This is a way more fun way of getting back from the train station to the bus stop. It has an easy-to-use one-touch folding system, which means you can easily take it out and about with you before unfolding it to take on the ride home. It folds down to 15 by 44 by 6 inches, so it’s perfect for storing in your car, classroom, office, or wherever else you may be traveling to. It won’t take up room or steal focus. With a new upgraded battery for Gotrax scooters, the battery lies in the deck for more stability. It offers protection from overcharging, over-discharging, short circuits, open circuits, and overcurrents. It’s also resistant to any temperature issues.

If you plan on riding it at night, you’re safe. It has an upgraded LED headlight that’s extra bright and clear so traffic can always see you coming. It also has responsive braking rear lights so you have increased visibility from behind. A dual braking system means it’s not just pretty, either — it’s going to keep you safe any time you need to brake suddenly. While you ride, you can also switch on cruise control, view the speedometer and battery life, and easily activate the headlight via a digital display.

While you’re likely to use this primarily for your commute from school or work, it’s also simply great fun to ride in your downtime. Faster than walking or running and more relaxing than a skateboard or a bike, the Gotrax Apex Adult Electric Scooter is a blast to use. It easily makes all trips outside much more enjoyable and gets you to your destination faster.

When does this Cyber Monday electric scooter deal end?

It’s important to buy now if you know you really want this electric scooter. That’s because stock is consistently very limited this year due to ongoing supply chain issues and shortages. Adobe Analytics recently released a report stating that out-of-stock alerts on major websites are up by around 124% compared to pre-pandemic levels. A huge increase, it’s not slowing down either with the number continuing to increase. Avoid disappointment and buy now so you don’t miss out.

