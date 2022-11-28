 Skip to main content
You need this iced coffee maker while it’s $15 for Cyber Monday

John Alexander
By
The Gourmia Iced Coffee Maker with scoop, reusable filter, and the included tumbler.

There isn’t a particular reason that iced coffee is becoming a trend — it’s just tasty! However, if you don’t make it right, you can get some seriously watered-down grossness. Yuck! As part of our Cyber Monday deals search, we wanted to find a super cheap way for people to make great iced coffee every time. To do that, we found the Gourmia Iced Coffee Maker for just $15 over at Walmart. That’s $10 off of its usual price of $25, so be sure to take a look at it while the sale lasts. It even comes with its own tumbler, including a reusable straw, that nestles perfectly up into the machine. It’s really a lot for only $15.

Why you should buy the Gourmia Iced Coffee Maker

The Gourmia Iced Coffee Maker is a simple machine that solves a very specific problem. In just about four minutes, you can have the perfect cup of iced coffee in your hands, and to do so, you’ll only have to follow a few simple steps. First, add water to the machine and get ice in your supplied 25-ounce tumbler. Next, use the supplied scoop to get the perfect amount of ground coffee in the reusable filter, and put your tumbler below the Gourmia Iced Coffee Maker’s spout. Then, you can choose how you’d like your coffee to come out between Regular and Strong. This is where the Gourmia Iced Coffee Maker’s real magic is, as getting that strength right is difficult when making this kind of coffee on your own. Finally, turn on the machine and come back a few minutes later to perfect iced coffee, milk and cream optional! When it’s done, the machine will automatically turn off, so you don’t have to worry about wasting power.

Aesthetically, the Gourmia Iced Coffee Maker has a bright, modern shine and comes in one of four colors: black, blue, red, and white. At only 10 inches by 8 inches by 5 inches, you can pretty much stick it anywhere without taking up too much counter space. Alternatively, tuck it away in a cabinet when not in use.

The Gourmia Iced Coffee Maker is only $15 right now at Walmart, $10 down from its usual price, so it’s definitely worth a try. Plus, Walmart has a 90-day free return window, so if you don’t get the perfect cup of iced tea out of it, you don’t have to worry. Alternatively, check out our other favorite coffee makers for a more advanced cup.

