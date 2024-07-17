Adding outdoor lights to your home is a great way to add style and charm once the sun goes down. It’s also a convenient way to add home security without needing to invest in an expensive surveillance system. We’ve been seeing a lot of great Philips Hue Prime Day smart light deals, but this Govee promotion is worth its weight in gold:For a limited time, you’ll be able to purchase the Govee Permanant Outdoor Lights Pro for $490. This kit normally goes for $700, so that extra $210 can go toward one of the other great Prime Day deals we’ve tracked down!

Why you should buy the Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights Pro

Outdoor lighting doesn’t need to be complicated and this Govee kit is the perfect example of intuitive illumination controls. Once connected to Wi-Fi, you’ll be able to use the Govee app to control everything from lighting colors to color temperature and overall brightness. Each bulb contains an anti-glare coating too, so they’ll shine bright even when in the path of direct sunlight.

This particular kit comes with up to 200 feet of lights and all the tools you’ll need to hang them all. Conveniently, the LED strands are all cuttable, which makes it easier to figure out how much lighting coverage you need. The entire system also happens to be compatible with Matter, Alexa, and Google Home ecosystems.

The lights themselves and the power adapter are IP67 rated, while the control box is IP65 rated. Come rain or shine, weather and debris should prove no issue for these Govee light bulbs!

We’re not exactly sure how long this promo is going to last, so it’s best to invest now if you’re able to. Save $210 when you purchase the Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights Pro for Amazon Prime Day, and be sure to check out these other Amazon deals we discovered! We also have a solid list of TP-Link Prime Day deals.