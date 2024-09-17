 Skip to main content
Hurry, this early Prime Big Deal Day offer on Govee’s RGBIC floor lamp is almost gone

Govee RGBIC floor lamp early Prime Big Deal Days offer
As part of an early Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offer, you can grab the Govee RGBIC floor lamp with music sync for a huge discount. Normally $100, it’s only $60 right now, saving you $40. But here’s the kicker. It’s a limited-time deal and once it’s been claimed in full, it will go away. Right now it’s sitting at just over 30% claimed so there’s still time, but not much. This smart floor lamp has full RGB, supporting 16 million colors and smart app controls. It also syncs with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, meaning you can adjust the lighting with voice commands. Hurry, this deal will be gone real soon. Like, today soon.

Why shop this Govee RGBIC floor lamp early Prime Day Big Deal Days offer?

Picture this: Dynamic RGB lighting with over 16 million color combinations and you’re in full control. You can sync the lights to music, like your favorite tunes, or access a bunch of quick effects within the Govee app. But it’s so much more than just a dynamic, dancing illumination of color. Add it to any room from a game room or entertainment room to your bedroom for some exciting experiences.

It syncs with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, as well. That means you can issue voice commands to change various settings, setup schedules, and more. Segmented lighting means you can adjust the color of individual settings. This is a tall, pole-like lamp, so it makes perfect sense that you should be able to adjust a cacophony of colors throughout. That also helps create more unique lighting effects. It connects to WiFi, as well, with support for 2.4GHz WiFi networks. That’s pretty standard of most smart home gear these days.

But we haven’t even gotten to the best part yet. Normally $100, you can grab this Govee RGBIC floor lamp for just $60 today as a limited-time deal. That saves you about $40. This is truly a limited-time deal, however. Once it’s claimed, with all 100% offers purchased, the deal will be gone, gone, gone. If you’re interested, head over to Amazon and shop sooner rather than later. It’s at just over 30% claimed at the moment, at least at the time of this writing, so there’s still a little time.

