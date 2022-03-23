This GoWISE 8-in-1 air fryer is over 50% off at Wayfair

While air fryers may not be the same as a traditional fryer or produce food that tastes exactly the same, they’re still great at saving oil and addressing cholesterol issues. Of course, the better the air fryer, the closer it will get to what you might expect from something fried in oil, and this GoWise is one of the best. It is usually a bit on the expensive side, but this Wayfair discount has brought it down to an affordable $85 from $198, a pretty massive discount and probably one of the best air fryer deals you’re going to find for a while.

Truthfully, you’re likely to start using the GoWise in place of the microwave; because it has such a straightforward operation, it’s just as easy to use. Not only that, but it comes with up to 8 different presets for you to select, from steaks to shrimp to pork chops. While granted, those eight presets don’t cover the whole gamut of food types you could heat, you’ll be happy to know that this fryer can go as low as 180 degrees Fahrenheit all the way up to 400 degrees, so you can handily adjust it according to your needs. In fact, the front display panel is rather intuitive to use and probably isn’t more complicated than your average microwave.

Besides that, there’s quite a lot of thought put into the construction. For example, the housing and handle are made specifically to remain cool when used, so you can still check on the food while it’s being fried, which is a nice added feature. The inside also has a non-stick surface, making it easier to take things out and clean the pan, and while that’s nothing particularly fancy, it makes life much easier. Finally, one of our favorite features is the automatic safety shutoff when the device detects anything that might cause a safety issue, which is a nice backup since 100% vigilance isn’t always possible, especially with kids in the house.

If you’re looking for a healthier lifestyle by using an air fryer but don’t want to go with something cheap, the GoWise is a great alternative when paired with the deal from Wayfair that brings it down to just $85.

