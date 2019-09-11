The best camera drones can cost upward of $1,000. But the increasing popularity of these remote-controlled aerial vehicles these past years has luckily given way to the rise of more affordable options. If you want to elevate your filming style without breaking the bank, check out these under-$300 drones on Amazon. You can even get them for $20 less when you apply Amazon’s discount coupon upon checkout.

Holy Stone HS7000D FPV Drone with GPS — $285

Capture the beauty of the scenery in 2K full HD with the Holy Stone HS700D. This first-person view (FPV) drone comes with an upgraded 2,048 x 1,152-pixel camera that gives you a 110-degree field of view. And with up to 22 minutes of flight time, it can provide you with more aerial shots than other Holy Stone drones.

The Holy Stone HS700D comes with different intelligent flight features, making it perfect for both beginner and experienced pilots. This one-key-start drone keeps its altitude locked so you can focus on controlling the camera to get the shots you want. Plus, it has GPS capability which makes it possible to create custom flight plans using the app. GPS also allows this drone to automatically return to its takeoff point when it runs out of power, loses connection, or when it flies out of range.

Taking photos and videos of your outdoor adventures is easy with the Holy Stone HS700D. It can follow you with the camera, just like your personal filming crew. You can then edit your footage and share the final output to your social media accounts with your drone app.

Order the Holy Stone HS7000D FPV Drone with GPS today and get $20 off its $285 price tag when you apply Amazon’s coupon code.

Potensic T25 GPS Drone — $199

The Potensic T25 GPS drone features a 1080p HD camera with a 120-degree field of view. Use it to capture clear aerial photos and videos from up to 300 meters away. You can even set its flight path with the app so you can focus on controlling the camera for the perfect shots. And when you are done recording, just press the return button to make your drone fly back to its takeoff point. This drone also has a Follow Me mode that lets you film your outdoor adventures without someone else to hold the camera.

If you are looking for a more affordable drone, check out the Potensic T25 GPS drone. You can get this $199 camera drone for $20 less when you apply the Amazon coupon code on the listing page. Your drone will come complete with two batteries and a carrying case, making this a real value-for-money purchase.

Visit our curated deals page for more savings on premium tech items.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations