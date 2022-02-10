  1. Deals
Pre-order the GTA Trilogy for Switch for $48 with this code

Aaron Mamiit
By
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition cover art.

Whether you’ve just taken advantage of Nintendo Switch deals to purchase the console, or you’ve owned it for a while now, you should always be looking to expand your gaming library through the video game deals offered by retailers. Daily Steals, a reliable source of Nintendo Switch game deals, is currently offering a pre-order for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition that reduces the game’s price by $12 with the code DTGTA, already bringing it down to just $48 from its original price of $60 before it even launches.

Grand Theft Auto V is the second-bestselling game of all time with 160 million units sold, boosted by the popularity of Grand Theft Auto Online. The foundation of Grand Theft Auto V‘s success was built by its predecessors in the series, and three of them are included in Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. Dive into the criminal underworld in Grand Theft Auto III, rise to power in the 1980s in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and clash against corrupt authorities and powerful gangs in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. The games feature across-the-board upgrades, including visual enhancements and modern gameplay improvements.

If you haven’t played these classics before, or if you want to relive the experience on your Nintendo Switch, then you shouldn’t miss Daily Steals’ offer for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. You can use the code (INSERT CODE HERE) to apply a $12 discount to the pre-order of the game, which will bring its price down to just $48 from its original price of $60 ahead of its Feb. 11 release date. You don’t always see discounts for highly anticipated games before they launch, so if you’re planning to buy Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition for the Nintendo Switch anyway, then don’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More Nintendo Switch game deals

After taking advantage of Daily Steals’ discount for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition for the Nintendo Switch, keep adding to your gaming library for the hybrid console with the other offers that are currently available. We’ve gathered some of the best Nintendo Switch game deals that you can shop right now from different retailers, so you don’t have to go anywhere else.

Crysis Remastered (Nintendo Switch)

$30 $40
Use your nanosuit, which grants super speed and strength, to take down enemies in hostile environments. Customize a huge arsenal of weapons and explore an open world. more
Buy at Amazon

Monopoly + Monopoly Madness (Nintendo Switch)

$30 $50
Play the classic game of Monopoly and watch the board come to life, or play Monopoly Madness, which is a new multiplayer arena experience that's good for short but wild sessions. more
Buy at Amazon

Knockout Home Fitness (Nintendo Switch)

$25 $40
Start your fitness journey with exercises based on boxing and other martial arts such as karate, kung fu, and Muay Thai. Choose among different modes, and track your progress with My Report. more
Buy at Amazon

Mortal Kombat 11 (Nintendo Switch)

$20 $60
The latest entry in the acclaimed fighting game franchise introduces Custom Character Variations, which give you complete control in customizing your favorite characters. more
Buy at Walmart

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakes Set (Nintendo Switch)

$37 $60
Train and fight with Goku while exploring new areas and forming bonds with characters from the Dragon Ball Z Universe. The game includes the New Power Awakens Part 1 and New Power Awakens Part 2 DLCs. more
Buy at Amazon

LEGO: Jurassic World (Nintendo Switch)

$20 $40
Play through the stories of Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park III, and Jurassic World, but in LEGO form. Wreak havoc as LEGO dinosaurs and customize your dinosaur collection. more
Buy at Walmart
