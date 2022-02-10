Pre-order the GTA Trilogy for Switch for $48 with this code

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Whether you’ve just taken advantage of Nintendo Switch deals to purchase the console, or you’ve owned it for a while now, you should always be looking to expand your gaming library through the video game deals offered by retailers. Daily Steals, a reliable source of Nintendo Switch game deals, is currently offering a pre-order for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition that reduces the game’s price by $12 with the code DTGTA, already bringing it down to just $48 from its original price of $60 before it even launches.

Grand Theft Auto V is the second-bestselling game of all time with 160 million units sold, boosted by the popularity of Grand Theft Auto Online. The foundation of Grand Theft Auto V‘s success was built by its predecessors in the series, and three of them are included in Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. Dive into the criminal underworld in Grand Theft Auto III, rise to power in the 1980s in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and clash against corrupt authorities and powerful gangs in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. The games feature across-the-board upgrades, including visual enhancements and modern gameplay improvements.

If you haven’t played these classics before, or if you want to relive the experience on your Nintendo Switch, then you shouldn’t miss Daily Steals’ offer for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. You can use the code (INSERT CODE HERE) to apply a $12 discount to the pre-order of the game, which will bring its price down to just $48 from its original price of $60 ahead of its Feb. 11 release date. You don’t always see discounts for highly anticipated games before they launch, so if you’re planning to buy Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition for the Nintendo Switch anyway, then don’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More Nintendo Switch game deals

After taking advantage of Daily Steals’ discount for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition for the Nintendo Switch, keep adding to your gaming library for the hybrid console with the other offers that are currently available. We’ve gathered some of the best Nintendo Switch game deals that you can shop right now from different retailers, so you don’t have to go anywhere else.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations