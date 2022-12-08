Smarten up your workouts with the Gymera Smart Home Gym

This content was produced in partnership with Gymera.

Exercising at home has many advantages. You can tailor your workouts to fit your own schedule; you can enjoy the privacy of being in your own house or apartment; it’s easier to remove distractions so you can focus on your work, and it saves you from having to go back and forth to the gym several times a week. There are a few drawbacks, though. Namely, you need to furnish your own equipment, and you need to find your own motivation for working out, even when you may not feel like it. Gymera solves both of these problems: Gymera makes exercise both effective and fun, and if you back it now on Kickstarter, you can get an Early Bird discount of up to 45%. Here’s why you might consider adding Gymera to your home gym.

A complete in-home fitness solution

Smart home gym equipment is nothing new, with numerous products like treadmills and stationary bikes now featuring internet-connected smart interfaces that offer conveniences such as guided workouts and online classes, but many of these tools are very specialized. The Gymera, by contrast, is an all-in-one total body home fitness solution that’s designed for training both strength and endurance. It utilizes pulleys, adjustable arms, and various attachments for strength training, with its digital weight system offering up to 220 pounds of resistance. The Gymera includes a detachable barbell bar with shoulder pad, a rope, a T-bar, and ankle straps, allowing for a full-body strength workout. Everything is easy to set up, as well; the Gymera requires no wall-mounting or complicated installation, and it can easily be moved around on its wheels.

Expert-led workout classes

The Gymera Smart Home Gym sports a 27-inch rotatable 4K display with a built-in camera and microphone. This allows you to access and control all of the features of the Gymera using gestures or just your voice. The Gymera library offers expert-guided workouts, yoga and stretching exercises, and multi-week programs for you to follow. There are thousands of live and on-demand classes, guided workouts, and movements for you to choose from. The Gymera further offers real-time tracking of your progress, helping you set and meet your fitness and health goals, and two-coach demonstrations help you perfect your form (assisted by the Gymera’s large mirror) for safer and more effective workouts.

Gymera uses more than online classes and coaching to smarten up your workouts, though. It also features a unique Era AI System that utilizes real-time tracking to analyze your workout movements. With this, the Gymera smart home gym can help you to further improve your form and posture, as well as fine-tune your workout regimen based on your needs. It can even provide a custom dietary plan and nutrition advice. The Era AI System can help you focus your energy on parts of your body or your workout routine that could use some more attention, while offering accurate and in-depth progress tracking and motivation when you need it.

Making fitness fun

The Gymera Smart Home Gym throws some fun into the mix with a variety of training games. In its gaming workout center, you’ll find 3D games and motion-sensing games to enjoy, along with virtual reality games to be added in future updates. Fitness games included in the gaming workout center include simulated boating, tug-of-war, racing, and many more. Multiple camera windows and the FaceTime fitness feature allows you to compete with others, as well as work out with your friends for some added competition, motivation, and fun. The built-in camera also lets you capture photos and videos of your workouts and share your progress via the Gymera app.

The Gymera Smart Home Gym is designed to be a smart and fun all-in-one home workout solution, and the campaign is now live on Kickstarter. Backers can get an Early Bird discount of up to 45%, but hurry — Early Bird spots are limited.

Editors' Recommendations