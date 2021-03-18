Save up to 66% on H&R Block Tax Software with these coupons

Are you all set to file your taxes? If your answer’s no, you’re not the only one. The tax deadline this year may have been pushed back to May 17, but that doesn’t mean you should be too leisurely in taking your time to prepare and file your taxes. Fortunately, for those who need help, there are various home office deals that you can take advantage of to make Tax Day easier, such as Newegg’s offers for up to a 66% discount on the H&R Block tax software.

Digital Trends’ list of the best tax software includes H&R Block as the best full-service tax preparation software, as its services span apps, full programs, in-office visits, credit cards, and more. The software’s primary tax program offers a friendly interface with a question-and-answer format, which will greatly simplify the usually tedious process. With H&R Block Deluxe 2020, you can quickly import your W-2, 1099, 1098, and last year’s personal tax return, even from other tax software such as TurboTax and Quicken. The software also comes with an Accuracy Review feature, which runs checks to identify issues and assess your audit risk, and to assist in reporting income generated from investments, stock options, home sales, and retirement. You’ll also have access to five free federal e-files, with unlimited federal preparation and printing.

H&R Block Deluxe 2020 is available from Newegg for $25, for a $10 discount from its original price of $35, for both the Windows and Mac versions of the tax software. However, with coupon code HRBD25, you’ll be able to enjoy $11 more in savings, bringing the software’s price down to just $14.

H&R BLOCK Tax Software Deluxe 2020 Windows – Download for $13.99 w/$11 code HRBD25

H&R BLOCK Tax Software Deluxe 2020 Mac – Download for $13.99 w/$11 code HRBD25

If you need a state program in addition to the five free federal e-files for the federal program, you should be looking at H&R Block Deluxe + State 2020. This software works just like H&R Block Deluxe 2020, but with one state program download included. Its Windows and Mac versions are available from Newegg for $33, down $12 from their original price of $45, but you’ll be able to buy the software with an additional $18 discount with coupon code HRBDLS8, bringing their price down to $15.

H&R BLOCK Tax Software Deluxe + State 2020 Windows – Download for $14.99 w/$18 code HRBDLS8

H&R BLOCK Tax Software Deluxe + State 2020 Mac – Download for $14.99 w/$18 code HRBDLS8

H&R Block Premium 2020, which is also on sale from Newegg, expands the capabilities of the tax software to cater to those who are self-employed and who own rental properties. It offers guidance to maximize the deductions for self-employment income, and for rental property income and expenses, in addition to the features of H&R Block Deluxe + State. Newegg is offering H&R Block Premium 2020 at $13 off, lowering its price to $52 from $65, for both the Windows and Mac versions. However, coupon code HRBPB35 will unlock a further $27 discount, bringing the software’s price down to $25.

H&R BLOCK Tax Software Premium 2020 Windows – Download for $24.99 w/$27 code HRBPB35

H&R BLOCK Tax Software Premium 2020 Mac – Download for $24.99 w/$27 code HRBPB35

Whichever version of H&R Block best fits your needs for filing tax returns, you’ll be eligible to receive free in-person audit support from an H&R Block-enrolled agent, who will help and represent you in the unlikely event of an audit. For additional assistance in using the software and information in preparing your taxes, you’ll find the resources that you need from a help center that contains more than 13,000 articles, tips, and frequently asked questions.

You still have about two months until the tax deadline, but you shouldn’t wait until the last minute before you start preparing your tax returns. If you’re ready to do the work, Newegg is offering discounts of up to $40 for the H&R Block Deluxe 2020, H&R Block Deluxe + State 2020, and H&R Block Premium 2020. There’s no telling how long the deals will last though, so if you want to enjoy savings on software that will make tax season so much easier, you should click the Buy Now button for the version that you need as soon as you can.

