Digital Trends
Deals

Need to beat the heat this summer? Walmart drops deal on Haier air conditioner

Ed Oswald
By
haier air conditioner sale at walmart

June is here, and so is the heat. Arguably the summer is the worst time to buy an air conditioner — mainly because retailers know you’re desperate to cool down — so the sales are often pretty disappointing. However once in a while, a good deal comes up, like the Haier 8,000 BTU Energy Star Window AC. Additionally, in select areas, you may be able to get it overnight for free if you order it before 12 p.m. local time through a special Walmart promotion.

Normally $274, Walmart has slashed the price to $195, or nearly 30% off the normal retail price. At 8,000 BTUs, you should have enough cooling power to cool down an area of 340 square feet, big enough to cover a living room or family room easily.

While Haiers are cheap, and maybe not as sturdily constructed as more expensive models, for the price they’re one of the more reliable low-cost brands out there. While we haven’t reviewed this model in particular, reviews on Walmart’s website say it works well, if a bit loud at higher fan settings.

However, for most a higher fan speed shouldn’t be necessary to cool down the room efficiently — and most window ACs, except for the most expensive ones, get louder at higher settings anyway. We don’t see it as a big deal, especially if you’re using it in a common area rather than the bedroom.

Another nifty feature is the included digital thermostat and remote. While this particular model is not smart home compatible, you can use a smart AC control adapter to control it when you’re not at home. In that case, we’d recommend the Atomi smart AC adapter, which you can pick up from Amazon for just $40. It works well, and costs far less than smart AC units, which can easily be two to three times the price of the Haier for the same BTUs.

Not sure if this air conditioner is right for you? We’ve got other suggestions. First, check out our list of the best window air conditioners for 2019. We have quite a few options there, but if you prefer a non-window unit, we have a list of the best portable air conditioners, too. Finally, be sure to keep checking our deals page for more deals on staying cool — they’ll be plenty more throughout the summer.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you'll want to use every day
amazon shatters price for best selling instant pot duo plus pressure cooker mini 1
Smart Home

Amazon halves price of bestselling Instant Pot DUO Plus pressure cooker

Amazon shattered the price of its bestselling Instant Pot DUO Plus pressure cooker, taking almost half off the $100 list price. This one-day deal is for the 3-quart mini version of the DUO Plus model, the perfect size for 1 or 2 people.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Sony a9
Photography

Sony sales event saves you up to $1000 off on mirrorless digital cameras

Sony's Step Up to Sony sales event gives a handful of full-frame mirrorless cameras steep discounts. The Sony mirrorless camera deals include the A7 II, A7R II, A7R III, and the A9, with discounts as high as $1,000.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
best pillow for side sleepers
Deals

Are flat pillows a pain in your neck? Here are the best pillows for side-sleepers

If you've tried doubling up on pillows or buying larger ones to no avail, then it might just be time for a new pillow – one made for sleeping on your side. We've rounded up the best pillows for side sleepers that give neck and head…
Posted By Lucas Coll
nutribullet and ninja blenders on sale at walmart nutri bullet
Deals

Walmart whips up great deals on NutriBullet and Ninja personal smoothie blenders

Looking for a delicious way to add more fruits and veg into your diet? Blenders by NutriBullet or Ninja might be just what you need. We've rounded up a list of some of the best blenders on sale at Walmart.
Posted By Karen Tumbokon
fossil q explorist hr venture news tan 2
Deals

Amazon drops the price on these Fossil men’s smartwatches for Father’s Day

Ties and socks are fine gifts when you’re a kid, but now that you’ve got a paycheck, it’s time to up your Father’s Day game. The Fossil Gen 4 Explorist HR, now just $199 on Amazon, is the smartwatch your Dad didn’t know he needed.
Posted By William Hank
amazon apple watch series 4 deals fathers day featured
Deals

All the best Apple Watch Series 4 smartwatch deals just in time for Father’s Day

The Apple Watch Series 4 is no cheap device but if you've been waiting to jump on a deal, Amazon's has started discounting Apple's most sought-after wearable tech. With Father's Day less than two weeks away now is the perfect time to shop.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
amazon slashes prices 3 air fryers ninja fryer
Smart Home

Amazon slashes the price of the guilt-free Ninja Air Fryer for one day only

Fried food fans and health-conscious snack seekers both find a lot to love with the guilt-free 4-quart Ninja Air Fryer. Whether you use the Ninja to prepare fried chicken or veggie chips and jerky, the air fryer makes cooking fast and easy.
Posted By Bruce Brown
watch ufc 238 cejudo vs moraes with espn plus henry
Deals

UFC 238: How to watch Henry Cejudo vs. Marlon Moraes PPV with ESPN+

On Saturday, June 8, Ultimate Fighting Championship is heading to Chicago, and MMA fans are looking forward to UFC 238. Henry Cejudo will take on Marlon Moraes for the bantamweight title.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
UFC 238 Cejudo vs Moraes
Deals

UFC 238: Henry Cejudo vs. Marlon Moraes picks and predictions

UFC 238 is coming this Saturday, with a long-awaited bout between Henry Cejudo and Marlon Moraes -- some of the best talent that the UFC roster has to offer -- for the bantamweight title. Read on to see are our picks for the main fights.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Sony WH-1000xM3 headphones
Deals

Amazon cuts prices on Sony WH-1000XM3 and Bose QC 35 noise-canceling headphones

Noise-canceling headphones are a great gift for dads who want to escape into a world of sound (or silence). The Sony WH-1000XM3 and the Bose QC 35 II are among the best, and each is now under $300 in Amazon's Father's Day deal.
Posted By William Hank
amazon easter deals echo dot ring videodoorbells fire tablets floodlight camera motion activated hd security cam two way talk
Smart Home

Amazon slashes prices on home security systems and cameras for Father’s Day

Outdoor security cameras, video doorbells, home security systems, and smart door locks all add to a sense of security and protection. As we head toward Father's Day, Amazon slashed the prices on best-selling smart home security products.
Posted By Bruce Brown
how to stream UFC online
Deals

No cable? No problem. Here’s how you can watch UFC fights online

Cord cutting is a great way to save money, but watching sports online can be tricky due to restrictions. If you want to stream UFC, the world’s biggest MMA promoter has joined with ESPN to bring the action online. Here's how to watch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
passport go portable charger kickstarter 325539ce9cefca3036efc59f6dbe1e4b original
Emerging Tech

Charge 5 devices all at once with Passport Go, the most advanced travel adapter

Keeping your tech juiced up when you’re on the go can be a challenge when you’re traveling to another country. That’s why a universal travel adapter like the Passport Go is essential, and you can score one for $34 right now on…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Fitbit Ionic Review
Deals

Amazon slices Fitbit Versa and Fitbit Ionic smartwatch prices by up to 20%

Miss our Fitbit Ionic and Versa smartwatch deal from April? While Rakuten has since sold out of its stock, Amazon has a deal on either fitness smartwatch that matches Rakuten's price, saving you up to 20%. Get to work on that summer bod…
Posted By Ed Oswald