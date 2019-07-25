Deals

Walmart will deliver these under-$200 Haier air conditioners overnight for free

Drake Hawkins
By

A broken air conditioner during some of the warmest days of 2019 is a real pain, especially since distributors are taking advantage of the high demand for cooling units during summer. You might have to choose between going to the store and paying retail price for a replacement unit or waiting for discounts while suffering through the heat. Luckily, you can get a Haier window air conditioner under $200 on Walmart’s online store today. Place your order by noon to have your air conditioner delivered overnight without charges.

Haier is considered one of the most reliable brands in the budget air conditioner space. Most buyer reviews on Walmart are positive, with reported issues mainly involving noise. Also, Haier air conditioners are manufactured by GE Electronics – one of the trusted brands in the United States and a subsidiary of Haier. If you’re looking for a decent air conditioner deal so save you money and sweat, these are worth a peek.

Haier 6,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner with Remote – $160

haier window air conditioner walmart deals 6000 btu with remote

If you need to replace your broken air conditioner without breaking the bank, the Haier 6,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner with Remote is a great option. This Energy Star-certified model cools an area of up to 250 square feet. It also allows you to adjust the temperature from anywhere in the room.

Pay only $160 instead of its usual $202 when you buy the Haier 6,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner with Remote from Walmart today.

Haier 5,050 BTU Mechanical Air Conditioner – $132

haier window air conditioner walmart deals 5050 btu mechanical

A more affordable option is available in the form of the Haier 5,050 BTU Mechanical Air Conditioner. This model is ideal for rooms not bigger than 150 square feet. Aside from cooling, it also removes humidity in the area at a rate of up to 1.2 pints of water per hour.

At its usual price of $167, the Haier 5,050 BTU Mechanical Air Conditioner is already considered a budget option. This Walmart deal makes it even more affordable at $132.

Both the 6,000 BTU and 5,050 BTU Haier window air conditioners come with easy-mount installation kits. You can complete the set-up with the help of another person and have your home’s comfort level returned to normal within minutes of your package arriving.

Looking for more cooling options this summer? Visit our curated deals page for the latest discounts on window air conditioners, smart ceiling fans, portable air conditioners, and more.

