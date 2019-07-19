Looking for a smart ceiling fan? Amazon has a $95 Post-Prime Day discount

Share

In this heat, it is easy to justify the purchase and use of an air conditioner or a portable air conditioner without looking at how it will affect your household’s utility budget, but ceiling fans can be a more economical alternative for those seeking to improve their home’s comfort level. If you are looking for a more modern take to this time-tested solution, check out the Haiku Home L Series 52-Inch Smart Ceiling Fan. You can get a $95 post-Prime Day discount on this Wi-Fi-capable ceiling fan if you order from Amazon now.

You can purchase the white Haiku L Wi-Fi Ceiling Fan on Amazon now for only $643 instead of the normal $738. This deal is taking place right after the retail giant’s 48-hour sale, so inventory for this ceiling fan might already be limited. Make sure to order now while stock is on hand.

Improve your home’s decor and indoor air circulation with the Haiku L 52-Inch Ceiling Fan. Its sleek, precision-matched airfoils are designed to move more air than typical ceiling fans. These aviation-inspired blades also complement the patented EC motor. Together, they produce silent and efficient airflow while using less energy.

You also get an instant light fixture with the Haiku L. It has fully dimmable 2,700K LEDs integrated seamlessly into the body. They give a soft, natural color temperature and a brightness that equals a 60-watt incandescent bulb. Plus, they are rated for 50,000 hours of use.

Big Ass Fans, the maker of the Haiku L, adds modern functionality to the classic ceiling fan by adding Wi-Fi connectivity. Connect your smart ceiling fan to your home network and start remotely controlling both the fan and light through the free Haiku Mobile app. You can also sync it with your Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant device to enable voice commands.

Battle the heat while keeping your energy costs down with the Haiku Home L Series 52-Inch Smart Ceiling Fan. Get this normally $738 smart ceiling fan in white for only $643 when you order from Amazon now.

