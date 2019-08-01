Deals

Breathe easier with the Hamilton Beach TrueAir, now only $60 on Amazon

Erica Katherina
By
hamilton beach trueair air purifier amazon deal

Air purifiers are essential to maintaining clean and fresh air in your home. After all, they get rid of airborne allergens, contaminants, and pollutants that may cause respiratory distress and other health problems. If you’re looking to get one for your bedroom or office, you may want to consider the Hamilton Beach TrueAir Air Purifier. It usually sells for $80, but with Amazon’s 25% price cut, you can have it for only $60.

If you don’t need a true HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) filter and don’t want to be bothered with buying replacement filters all the time, the TrueAir is an efficient and economical air purifier. Enjoy cleaner air and a better breathing experience by taking advantage of this deal.

For a small unit, this air purifier packs a powerful air-cleaning punch that can handle rooms sized up to 160 square feet. You can choose to set it up horizontally or vertically, and the effect is still the same. Its compact size allows you to place it just about anywhere, and it’s also stylish enough to blend in with your décor. Note that using it in the kitchen, garage, or any area with grease, oil, or chemicals is not advised.

The TrueAir offers a HEPA-grade cleaning performance that effectively captures up to 99% of dust, dander, mold, and other particles as small as 3 microns. Its filter is permanent, saving you up to $49 a year versus a comparable filter. Hamilton Beach recommends vacuuming the filter every three to six months depending on usage.

There are three speeds for the ultimate control. You can select the Quick Clean setting for strong air cleaning, Medium for all-day use, and Whisper Clean for nighttime. The fan and motor operate ultra-quiet, so you don’t have to worry about it disturbing your sleep or relaxation.

Make your surroundings a better place to breathe with the help of the Hamilton Beach TrueAir air purifier. With efficient cleaning power against dust mites, pollen, mold, and other viruses, it can provide you and your loved ones with extra protection from allergies and airborne illnesses. You also get to avoid the added costs and hassle that come with replacement filters. Order the black version today at an affordable price of $60.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

