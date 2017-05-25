Keep your data safe in style with the Hammer Anvil RFID-blocking wallet

There is a constant arms race between cybercriminals and the companies charged with protecting customers’ data. For every new security measure that gets developed, new methods of circumventing it – or even exploiting the security feature itself – inevitably appear. RFID, or radio frequency identification, is one such technology that some criminals have been able to use to steal people’s credit card information.

RFID itself is not new, but has been implemented as a convenience and security feature in many credit and bank cards in recent years. It lets shoppers pay for things wirelessly in stores where payment options like Visa PayWave and MasterCard PayPass are supported, but some savvy ID thieves have figured out ways to scan these RFID cards using wireless data readers. If you carry a card that features built-in RFID, it’s a good idea to keep it in something like the Hammer Anvil RFID-blocking wallet.

Unlike many RFID-blocking wallets that are built into clunky plastic cases, this one from Hammer Anvil is made entirely from genuine leather. The unique Anti-Breach lining keeps unscrupulous characters from wirelessly scanning your cards while they’re in your pocket or bag.

The minimalist Hammer Anvil wallet is also super-slim and fits easily into your pants or shirt pocket. Along with a large center pocket for bills, six slots – three on each side – provide plenty of room for your credit, debit, and ID cards.

Even if you don't specifically need an RFID blocker, the Hammer Anvil leather wallet is attractive and pocket-friendly, and would make a great gift for dads and grads this season.

