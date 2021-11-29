This is hands-down the best Cyber Monday tablet deal today

The Galaxy Tab S7 11-inch tablet is a professional-level model with some seriously high-end specs for both work and entertainment. Walmart is selling the 128GB version for Cyber Monday for $350, down $300 from its usual $650 price tag. This massive price drop for a pro-level tablet joins our other Cyber Monday tablet deals and is one of the best among them.

The tablet offers a cinematic experience with an edge-to-edge display and AMOLED screen sporting vibrant colors and immersive graphics that are ideal for viewing movies, playing games, making video calls, chatting with family, and editing photos. The accompanying quad speakers, tuned by AKG Dolby Atmos surround sound, enhance the overall immersive experience. In our round-up of all the best tablets, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 takes the crown for best Android tablet and is the closest an Android tablet comes to replicating the iPad Pro. Plus it boasts an absolutely gorgeous display.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 11-inch tablet is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus Mobile Platform, a screaming fast, intelligent processor that lets you multitask or play fast intense games. The minimal lag time is derived from the 120Hz refresh rate, which gives the tablet’s display an almost instantaneous response time. Plus, it automatically adjusts the refresh rate based on what you’re currently doing, to conserve battery power. Plus there’s plenty of room for everything, with up to 512GB of built-in memory. You can expand your storage up to 1TB with a microSD card, should you need more space.

While you’re on the road, you won’t have to worry about running out of juice with the Tab S7’s power-efficient battery that lets you work, stream, video call or chat, and game for many hours on a single charge. But if you’re running low, no worries, you can charge up quickly with the fast-charging USB-C port.

While most people are hesitant to use a tablet for shooting photos or video, sometimes it’s necessary or even advantageous. With the Tab S7, you can capture photos and videos with plenty of brightness and clarity with the built-in wide 13MP and ultra-wide 5MP dual cameras. The 8MP front-facing camera is ideal for video chatting with friends, family, or colleagues.

This tablet can also add some style to your game, giving your gameplay that console-style wherever you can scare up a Wi-Fi connection. There’s no match for this tablet’s immersive screen, brilliant graphics, and Bluetooth-enabled controller — though that is a separate purchase.

Don’t forget the stylus. The redesigned S Pen, now with lower 9ms latency, promises to boost your productivity with a grip designed to enhance comfort for extended use. Use it as a pen to sketch, draw, or doodle. But it’s more high-powered than just that so you can employ its power as a remote control for a slide presentation, playing videos, or controlling the shutter of your tablet camera. The best part is that it’s always charged and ready for action, while attached to your tablet.

