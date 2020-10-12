The best headphone deals you can shop before Prime Day 2020

Prime Day 2020 deals kick off tomorrow, October 13th but Amazon already has a range of headphones on sale. Whether you are looking to cut outside noise while working from home or listen to high-quality music, chances are there’s a deal for you. Here are some of the best headphone deals you can shop before Prime Day.

Beats Solo Pro — $200, was $300

Amazon has $100 off on Beats’ high-end Solo Pro noise-canceling headphones. In addition to cutting out external noise, the Beats Solo Pro come equipped with Apple’s H1 Headphone chip. This means on Apple devices, you get access to a bunch of exclusive perks such as instant pairing.

On top of that, the Beats Solo Pro are rated to last 22 hours on a single charge or 40 hours if you switch off active noise cancellation. They are also compatible with fast-charging and you can get 3 hours of music playback by plugging them in for just 10 minutes. Similar to other ANC headphones, the Beats Solo Pro have a transparency option that allows you to listen to what’s happening around you.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II — $299, was $349

If you are fine not owning the absolute latest technology, you can save by opting for Bose’s last-gen noise-canceling headphones — the QuietComfort 35 II which are also on sale. The Bose QuietComfort 35 II are currently $50 cheaper on Amazon and available for $299.

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II feature a flagship-grade active noise-cancellation mechanism that can help you zone out of your surroundings with a push of a button. There are three different levels you can tune them to depending on how much ambient noise you want to hear. Further, they have a pair of microphones for calls and support for Bose’s mobile app where you can personalize characteristics like the equalizer.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 — $379, was $399

Bose is running a $20 discount on its latest noise-canceling headphones. In an early Prime Day deal, the Bose Headphones 700 are down to $379 from their $399 launch price.

The Bose Headphones 700 offer a nearly unrivaled active noise-canceling experience on the market and can prevent most of the audio distractions such as traffic sounds from ruining your music playback. Plus, there’s a special mode which allows you to let in outside noise when you need to, for instance, listen to train announcements.

In addition, the Bose Headphones 700 come equipped with a set of adaptive microphones which makes them ideal for Zoom sessions and voice calls. They can last about 20 hours on a single charge and if you do run out, they sport a traditional audio jack that enables you to turn them into wired headphones.

If you are on a budget or simply want to browse more options before buying your next pair of headphones, there is a handful of more Prime Day headphone deals you can check out.

