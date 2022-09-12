 Skip to main content
HelloFresh Free Trial: Can you get your first box for free?

Whether you’re a busy professional with little time to plan meals, or someone who’s just purchased one of the best slow cookers or one of the best pressure cookers, a meal delivery service is something to consider. One of the best meal delivery services out there is HelloFresh, and in researching its wide variety of offerings, you may begin to wonder if there’s a HelloFresh free trial to take advantage of. We have all of the details on HelloFresh and a HelloFresh free trial, so read on if a high-quality food delivery service is of interest to you.

Is there a HelloFresh free trial?

There isn’t a HelloFresh free trial, but HelloFresh does offer a significant discount across your first seven weeks of meals. HelloFresh measures its meal offerings in boxes, which consist of four meals for two people per week, or eight total servings. And while HelloFresh doesn’t offer an outright free trial, what it does offer is 16 free meals spread out across your first seven boxes. This significantly decreases the cost of your first seven boxes. It’s also a good way to test out the HelloFresh service at the minimal cost you’ll be able to achieve, and without having to commit to the service for too long without fully knowing whether you like the meals or even if you like utilizing a meal delivery service.

HelloFresh is known for its well-balanced and flexible meal options, which is part of what makes the idea of at least trying out HelloFresh enticing. Meal plans include preferences for Meat and Veggie (or just Veggie), Family Friendly, Fit and Wholesome, Quick and Easy, and even Pescatarian, so there are options for almost every kind of diet and lifestyle.

Can you get HelloFresh for free?

You can’t get a full HelloFresh meal plan for free, but as previously mentioned, you can get 16 free meals spread across your first seven boxes. This offering also includes three surprise gifts, so you are getting quite a bit for free in addition to what you’re initially paying for. Delivery is also free as part of the HelloFresh meal service. To get a better idea of whether HelloFresh is the right meal delivery service to throw a little money at, you can check out our HelloFresh vs. Blue Apron comparison.

Are there any HelloFresh deals?

Hello Fresh vs. Blue Apron

HelloFresh does offer frequent discounts, with discount codes on meal plans currently available. Today you can get 60% off your first month of HelloFresh meals, and 25% off the next months of meals. With no HelloFresh free trial available, this offer is a really good way to test out the service for a full three months without having to make the regular full financial commitment. This savings is a great way to get going with the HelloFresh meal delivery service, and to explore its full offerings of meals for a few months while you decide if it’s the right longterm solution for you.

