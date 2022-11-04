 Skip to main content
Perfect for a bedroom, this 40-inch 4K TV is on sale for $178 today

Andrew Morrisey
By
A Hisense 70-inch Class A6G 4K TV on a white media console. Sunlight and shadows are cast across the living room.

If you’re looking for a way to bring some digital content into your bedroom, or if you live in a smaller space like a dorm room or a studio apartment, the Hisense 40-inch Roku smart TV is one of the best TV deals taking place today. Currently, the quality TV is just $178 at Walmart, which is a savings of $46 from its regular price of $224. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and same-day pickup is available at the nearest Walmart in many areas.

Why you should buy the Hisense 40-inch Roku smart TV

The Hisense 40-inch Roku smart TV is the perfect TV for binge-watchers on a budget, or for anyone looking to entertain themselves in a small space. While many of the best TVs are made to suit larger home theater setups, this Hisense 40-inch TV packs a ton of great features into a much more reasonable frame. While it doesn’t rock 4K resolution, it still produces a stunning image in the clarity of Full HD, and it even has a high refresh rate that’s great for watching action-packed movies, and is a feature gamers will like. DTS TruSurround Sound helps round out the immersive experience this Hisense 40-inch TV is able to create.

Because it’s a smart TV, this TV comes with access to many of your favorite streaming services already installed. This eliminates the need for potentially expensive external streaming devices. Its smarts also include compatibility with Google Assistant, which allows you to control the TV with your voice from anywhere within range of the TV. This TV is also a Roku TV, which means you can enjoy easy access to more than 5,000 channels and more than 500,000 movies and TV episodes. This can help you make the most of your streaming subscriptions and cable service by curating new content you may like.

While the Hisense 40-inch Roku smart TV would regularly set you back $224, today you can grab it for just $78! That’s a savings of $46, and free shipping is included as well. You can even pick it up today from the nearest Walmart if it happens to be in stock there.

