There’s no shortage of 4K TV deals from different retailers, giving you the chance to purchase a massive screen for your home theater setup for cheaper than usual. If you don’t know where to start, you might want to begin by browsing Walmart TV deals, which includes a $312 discount for this 50-inch Hisense 4K TV that brings its price down to just $388, from its original price of $700.

The Hisense 50A6G features a 50-inch screen with 4K UHD resolution for sharper pictures, with High Dynamic Range technology making images look even better through clearer highlights and more vibrant colors. The 4K TV also comes with DTS Virtual X for audio that sounds like you’re in the movies, which you can further support by taking advantage of soundbar deals for even more immersive audio.

The 50-inch Hisense 4K TV, like Digital Trends’ best TVs, is also a smart TV. It’s powered by Android TV, which offers access to the apps of your preferred streaming services, and allows you to customize the home screen to show your favorite apps, shows, and movies so it’s easy to monitor for new releases. The TV also comes with a voice remote, which will let you use voice commands for various functions, as well as ask Google Assistant to perform tasks such as searching for information and managing other smart home devices.

If there’s space in your living room for a 50-inch 4K TV, you can’t go wrong with the Hisense 50A6G. The 4K TV is available from Walmart for just $388, which is nearly half its original price of $700 after a $312 discount. It’s unclear how long stocks will last, so if you don’t want to miss out on this special offer, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More 4K TV deals

Walmart’s offer for the Hisense 50A6G 4K TV is seriously tempting, but you don’t have to push through with the purchase if you’re not completely sure about it. To help you find the perfect offer, we’ve gathered some of the best 4K TV deals that are currently available across different retailers.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations