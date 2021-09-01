  1. Deals
Save over $300 with this incredible 50-inch 4K TV deal at Walmart

By
A 50-inch Hisense 4K TV showing the Android TV interface.

There’s no shortage of 4K TV deals from different retailers, giving you the chance to purchase a massive screen for your home theater setup for cheaper than usual. If you don’t know where to start, you might want to begin by browsing Walmart TV deals, which includes a $312 discount for this 50-inch Hisense 4K TV that brings its price down to just $388, from its original price of $700.

The Hisense 50A6G features a 50-inch screen with 4K UHD resolution for sharper pictures, with High Dynamic Range technology making images look even better through clearer highlights and more vibrant colors. The 4K TV also comes with DTS Virtual X for audio that sounds like you’re in the movies, which you can further support by taking advantage of soundbar deals for even more immersive audio.

The 50-inch Hisense 4K TV, like Digital Trends’ best TVs, is also a smart TV. It’s powered by Android TV, which offers access to the apps of your preferred streaming services, and allows you to customize the home screen to show your favorite apps, shows, and movies so it’s easy to monitor for new releases. The TV also comes with a voice remote, which will let you use voice commands for various functions, as well as ask Google Assistant to perform tasks such as searching for information and managing other smart home devices.

If there’s space in your living room for a 50-inch 4K TV, you can’t go wrong with the Hisense 50A6G. The 4K TV is available from Walmart for just $388, which is nearly half its original price of $700 after a $312 discount. It’s unclear how long stocks will last, so if you don’t want to miss out on this special offer, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

