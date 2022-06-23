Grab a 55-inch 4K TV for only $320 at Best Buy today

If you’ve never watched your favorite movies and shows on a 4K TV before, you’re missing out. Upgrading to 4K adds a ton of detail and clarity to your viewing experience, and it doesn’t even have to cost that much! We found one of the best 4K TV deals on the internet at Best Buy’s website. Right now, you can pick up the 55-inch Hisense A6 4K smart TV for only $320, a massive $280 off the regular price of $600. That’s easily one of our favorite Best Buy TV deals around right now. Keep reading to find out how this bang-for-your-buck TV can be a game-changer.

While it won’t make our list of the best 4K TVs anytime soon, the Hisense A6 4K smart TV offers many amazing features and excellent display quality at a shockingly low price. The 55-inch display is plenty of screen space to watch movies with your family in the living room while also being manageable enough to serve as a bedroom TV. Unlike other budget TVs in this price range, the Hisense A6 has HDR capability. It supports Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, ensuring fantastic contrast and eye-popping colors when viewed with compatible content. It also supports Dolby Vision for gaming, perfect if you plan to plug your console into the big screen.

Of course, this TV doesn’t skimp out on smart functionality either. It comes out of the box with Google TV, a fantastic operating system with a wide library of compatible apps. You get all of the biggest streaming and TV services, along with organizational tools that help you discover content across different platforms. The Hisense A6 also has a built-in Chromecast, so you can effortlessly stream content from your phone, tablet, or laptop directly to your TV. Since it’s a Google TV, you also get full compatibility with Google Assistant. You can control media, search for movies, and even control smart devices around your home.

If this sounds like the perfect TV for you, then you’re in luck. Right now, you can pick up the 55-inch Hisense A6 4K smart TV on Best Buy for a low price of $320. That’s a discount of $280 from the original price tag of $600. Of course, this deal could end anytime, so hit the Buy Now button below before it’s too late!

