This 55-inch 4K TV is only $400 this week — save $300!

Nina Derwin
By

The Hisense U6H Series 4K TV with a colorful display, powered by Google TV.

Stay on top of the best 4K TV deals to find an opportunity to instantly upgrade your home theater setup. Who needs to go to the movies when you can bring the movies to you? Thanks to Best Buy, that’s exactly what you can do right now. The Hisense 55-inch Class U6H 4K Smart TV is currently on sale for only $400, saving you a cool $300 off its original retail price of $700. This is one of those Best Buy TV deals that is almost too good to be true, but don’t worry — it’s totally true and happening this week only.

Why you should buy the Hisense 55-inch 4K TV

Hisense is known for making quality TVs, and this one is no exception. Its proprietary ULED technology is designed to boost color, contrast, brightness, and motion, delivering the best possible picture in your living room. The Quantum Dot Wide Color Gamut gives you purer, richer, and more brilliant colors than a traditional LED TV, and it has incredible brightness that spans up to 48 local dimming zones.

This TV features Dolby Vision HDR picture as well as Dolby Atmos Sound, which means that you’ll feel like you have a movie theater in your home. This television isn’t only for watching movies, as it also comes with Game Mode and utilizes all of the most advanced gaming technology. It has two HDMI 2.1 inputs that automatically recognize gaming devices and will adjust settings for smooth, uninterrupted play. It can also support Dolby Vision for gaming in 4K.

At only $400, it’s hard to pass up the chance to bring home this Hisense 55-inch U6H 4K Smart TV and save $300 off the original retail price of $700. Deals like this don’t come along every day, so if you’re thinking about adding one to your cart, now is the time. Once your new home theater is complete, check out our list of Dolby Atmos movies that you’ll want to watch to get the quintessential movie theater experience.

