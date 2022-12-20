 Skip to main content
This 58-inch 4K TV is unbelievably cheap, and selling like hotcakes

Anyone on a budget is going to love the TV deals that Walmart has right now. Today, you can buy the Hisense 58-inch 4K Roku Smart TV for $298. That’s a saving of $40 compared to the original price of $338. That may sound modest, but given the value you were getting at the regular price, it soon adds up to make this a great deal for anyone who wants a fairly large screen for less. It’s been hugely popular so far so don’t count on this deal sticking around for long. Buy it now before you miss out or take a quick look below at why we think it’s worth it.

Why you should buy the Hisense 58-inch 4K Roku Smart TV

Hisense is typically one of the best TV brands for value and variety. That’s certainly the case here. While the Hisense 58-inch 4K Roku Smart TV doesn’t rival the best TVs, it’s good value for anyone on a budget. It has all the essentials. There’s the 4K resolution and sizeable screen, of course, but it also has Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 support to help you enjoy better picture quality. Motion Rate 120 technology also means you don’t have to worry about motion blur, even when watching fast-moving sport, action scenes, or playing a game. A dedicated gaming mode also helps with reducing input lag and boosting your gaming experience.

There’s also Roku TV OS built-in so you can easily stream all your favorite shows from a wide variety of different free and paid channels. It’s simple to use so everyone in the family can figure it out. It works with Google Assistant and Alexa too so you can speak to your TV saving you the need to tap buttons or type in long searches. Finally, there’s DTS Studio Sound that creates virtual surround sound to give you a better audio experience than you would expect at this price.

Packed with all the essentials you could need, the Hisense 58-inch 4K Roku Smart TV is currently $298 at Walmart. A saving of $40, it’s just become even better value than before. We don’t know when the deal will end so buy it now before you miss out.

