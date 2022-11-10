 Skip to main content
This 58-inch 4K TV is a steal — get it now for under $300

Jennifer Allen
By
A Hisense 70-inch Class A6G 4K TV on a white media console. Sunlight and shadows are cast across the living room.

The Walmart Black Friday sale has started early this year, giving shoppers a chance to beat the rush of last-minute sales, while still enjoying Black Friday prices early. One of our favorite deals right now is being able to buy a Hisense 58-inch Class 4K TV for only $298, saving $40 off the usual price of $338. One of the best Black Friday TV deals around, it’s ideal for anyone who wants a larger TV without spending a fortune. Here’s why you need it in your life.

Why you should buy the Hisense 58-inch Class 4K TV

Hisense is one of the best TV brands for variety and value, and it certainly shows here. Keeping costs down doesn’t mean you have to miss out on all the features you’d see from the best TVs. Besides its excellent 4K resolution, it also has support for Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 so the picture quality is great for the price. Alongside that, there’s Motion Rate 120 image processing technology to help cut back the risk of motion blur while watching fast-moving action scenes or sports. Gamers will also appreciate the dedicated Game Mode that means input lag is significantly improved. There’s also DTS Studio Sound which creates virtual surround sound, giving you an immersive experience without the need for extra speakers.

During quieter moments, you’ll also appreciate the Hisense 58-inch Class 4K TV’s smart features. It has Roku built-in so it’s easy to find all your favorite shows and movies across thousands of free and paid channels. A simple-to-use home screen helps you out here while there’s also Google Assistant and Alexa support too. Via the remote or Roku mobile app, you can easily take control of your smart home as well as use the TV. The Hisense 58-inch Class 4K TV might be cheap but it packs a lot in, so you get true value for money here.

Normally priced at $338, the Hisense 58-inch Class 4K TV is down to $298 right now at Walmart, saving you $40 off the usual price. A great early Black Friday deal, it means you can enjoy a better TV viewing experience for less when you order now. Don’t miss out on this great offer.

