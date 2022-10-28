 Skip to main content
Hurry! Grab a 58-inch 4K TV for only $300 with this Walmart deal

John Alexander
By
Hisense 58-Inch R6 Series 4K Roku TV.

If you’re familiar with Walmart’s classic promise to always bring you the lowest price, then you’ll surely recognize that Walmart TV deals are something special. Well, right now Walmart has a special price on the Hisense 58-inch R6 Series 4K Roku Smart TV for only $298. That’s a $40 markdown from the standard price of $338. We aren’t sure how long this deal will last, but the risks are low for taking advantage of it now as Walmart is offering free holiday returns now through January 31.

Why you should buy the Hisense 58-inch R6 Series 4K Roku Smart TV

To get a sense of the Hisense 58-inch R6 Series TV’s quality you should first look at the number 8,300,000. In the R6 Series TV’s 58-inch screen lives over 8.3 million fully backlit pixels, in a 4K UHD resolution. We’ve mentioned it in the past and we’ll mention it again: These are some really great numbers for the price. However, the R6 Series TV’s brilliance is more than just a stats game.

So, why buy the Hisense 58-inch R6 Series TV among all of the other great 4K TV deals this week? It’s got great multi-modal support. Want to watch fast-paced sports? Motion Rate 120 image processing technology will keep the ball crisp and easy to follow. Ready to game on the big screen? The R6 Series TV’s Game Mode will drastically lower input lag. Family entertainment night? The Roku TV OS will have something for you to watch. Plus, the R6 Series TV’s DTS virtual surround sound will complement all of these activities if you don’t already have the best TV speakers on hand.

If this chance to get a great TV at a low price is enticing to you, be sure to pick one up now while it’s only $298. Again, that is $40 off the standard $338, a fairly big markdown when the price point is already so low. In select stores, there is even the option to buy from the Walmart website and pickup in store today. Be sure to check it out and see what options are available for you.

