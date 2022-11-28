This 58-inch 4K TV is under $300 at Walmart for Cyber Monday

Gone are the days when you need to spend thousands of dollars on a large 4K TV, and with this year’s Cyber Monday TV deals, they’re even cheaper. The affordable 58-inch Hisense R6 Series 4K TV, originally priced at $338, is down to $298 at Walmart for $40 in savings. Similar deals are already sold out, so it’s not advisable to slow down on the last major shopping event of the year. Buy the 4K TV now so that you can get it in time for the holiday season.

Why you should buy the 58-inch Hisense R6 Series 4K TV

The Hisense R6 Series 4K TV may be cheap, but you’ll be able to watch your favorite shows and movies on its 58-inch display at 4K Ultra HD quality. The bezel-less design expands the viewable screen area, which makes watching more enjoyable and distraction-free. The TV also supports Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, bringing the cinematic experience into your own living room, and DTS Studio Sound, for surround sound that will really make you feel like you’re in the theaters. Gamers, meanwhile, will appreciate the TV’s Game Mode, which significantly reduces input lag so that your button presses register almost instantly on the video game that you’re playing.

Like the best TVs, the Hisense R6 Series 4K TV is a smart TV. The Roku platform grants access to all the popular streaming services, such as Netflix and Disney+, and enables compatibility with devices that are powered by Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant. The operating system’s interface also makes it easy to switch between input sources, such as cable box, HDTV antenna, or video game console.

There’s no reason not to buy a new TV from the Cyber Monday deals, especially since they’re going as cheap as $298 for the 58-inch Hisense R6 Series 4K TV. That’s $40 in savings from its already affordable price of $338. However, you need to add it to your cart and check out immediately if you want to make sure that stocks don’t run out on you.

