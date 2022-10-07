Gone are the days when only the richest families could afford 4K TVs, because now, there are TV deals like Best Buy’s offer for the 58-inch Hisense R6 Series 4K TV. It’s already affordable at its original price of $338, but it’s even cheaper after a $40 discount that pulls its price down to $298. We’re pretty sure that a lot of shoppers will take advantage of this bargain, so if you don’t want to miss out, you should finalize your purchase while stocks are still available.

Why you should buy the Hisense R6 Series 4K TV

Hisense is one of the best TV brands as an up-and-coming name in the home theater market. It’s making waves with midrange models that have found their way into Digital Trends’ best TVs, but the brand is also churning out top-notch budget options like the Hisense R6 Series 4K TV. The 4K Ultra HD resolution delivers incredible detail and vivid colors, which you can fully appreciate through the TV’s 58-inch screen — provided that you have enough space for it, according to our guide on what size TV to buy. Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 bring the theaters into your home, while DTS Studio Sound further amplifies the cinematic experience with virtual surround sound.

You’ll never run out of things to watch on the Hisense R6 Series 4K TV because it’s a smart TV that’s running on the Roku TV platform. You have access to all the popular streaming services like Netflix and Disney+, for a virtually unlimited library of content to play on the 58-inch screen. The 4K TV is also compatible with smart home devices that are powered by Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant, which allows you to use voice commands for functions such as searching for content and controlling playback.

The discounted price of the 58-inch Hisense R6 Series 4K TV is one of the best Walmart TV deals that you can buy right now. From an already affordable price of $338, the retailer further lowered its price to just $298. We’re not sure how long this offer will last though, as it’s expected to draw a lot of attention. If you want to breathe new life into your living room for cheap, then don’t hesitate to add the 58-inch Hisense R6 Series 4K TV to your cart and check out right away.

