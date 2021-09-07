You should grab every opportunity to upgrade your home theater, and that includes monitoring for 4K TV deals that fit your budget. It’s highly recommended that you keep Best Buy TV deals within your radar, as the retailer rolls out offers like this $100 discount for the Hisense 60A6G, bringing the 4K TV‘s price down to just $450 from its original price of $550.

The Hisense 60A6G is the perfect addition to your living room or family room with its 60-inch display that offers 4K Ultra HD resolution and support for Dolby Vision HDR and HDR 10, for vibrant colors, clearer details, and more realistic images on the screen. The 4K TV also comes with DTS Virtual:X for immersive audio, which you can further support with soundbar deals.

Digital Trends’ best TVs are all smart TVs, and the Hisense 60A6G follows the trends. The 60-inch 4K TV is powered by Android TV, which enables access to a vast library of apps, including streaming services. You can also customize your home screen to display your your favorite apps, shows, and movies, so you don’t have to go through the menus each time to access them. The Hisense 60A6G also comes with a voice remote, so you can perform functions such as launching apps, adjusting volume, and searching for new things to watch using voice commands.

Bring the cinematic experience into your home with the Hisense 60A6G. The 60-inch 4K TV is available from Best Buy for only $450, after a $100 reduction to its original price of $550. It’s unclear how long the deal will last though, so you shouldn’t take too much time to think about it. Click that Buy Now button immediately to get your Hisense 60A6G shipped as soon as possible.

More 4K TV deals

You’ll get a great deal if you take advantage of Best Buy’s offer for the Hisense 60A6G. However, if you want to take a look around for comparison’s sake, there are other offers for 4K TVs across different retailers. To help you with your search, here are some of the best 4K TV deals that are currently available for you to shop.

