Get this 65-inch 4K TV for under $400 at Walmart today

Next up in TV deals, we’re looking at an offering from Walmart again — this time in the form of Hisense’s R6 Series, a model known for stuffing high-quality tech into an affordable frame. Right now you can get the Hisense 65-inch R6 Series 4K Smart TV for only $398, which is $100 down from its typical $498 price. As this is a Walmart deal, we aren’t sure when it will end, so consider buying now.

Why you should buy the Hisense 65-inch R6 Series 4K Smart TV

So why go for the Hisense 65-inch R6 Series 4K Smart TV when there are so many great 65-inch TV’s on the market? Simply put, AI and smart features. Starting with entertainment, as a Roku TV, you’ll have access to what our 4K TV buyers guide refers to as the “super-simple Roku interface” and all of the entertainment options that comes with that access. And if that’s too much effort, you can bug the Google Assistant to change channels for you. What’s 4K worth if you aren’t watching 4K programming? A lot with a Hisense R6 Series TV, as it can use machine learning AI to increase the quality of non-4K programming. You’ll also have access to Game Mode, which reduces input lag while gaming, and Motion Rate 120 to keep movement smooth during fast-paced action and sports.

Still, you’re going to want more from a TV than just some smart features. It needs to be quality as well. Naturally, the 4K UHD (3840 x 2160p) display helps a lot in this area. The 60Hz refresh rate is a bit below standard, but the Motion Rate 120 makes up for it. Furthermore, the Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 provides cinema-like quality to boost your movie-viewing to the next level. Finally, even if you don’t have the best speakers, you can take advantage of the DTS Studio Sound that comes with the Hisense R6 Series and enjoy surround sound until you upgrade.

If you’re pumped for a new TV, check out the deal on the 65-inch Hisense R6 Series 4K TV while you can get it for only $398 at Walmart. That’s a discount of $100 off its standard $498 price. You might as well try the powers of a Hisense TV, because in any event you can get a free holiday return until January 31.

