The 65-inch Hisense U6H Series 4K TV already provides great value for money with its sticker price of $900, so it’s an even more attractive purchase now that it’s part of Best Buy’s 4K TV deals. After a $350 discount, it’s yours for an affordable $550 — a price that you won’t often see when you look through retailers’ 65-inch TV deals. This offer will surely draw a lot of attention from shoppers, so don’t hesitate to take advantage of the bargain price while you still can.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Hisense U6H Series 4K TV

Hisense has joined the best TV brands in the market with midrange models that provide affordability and variety. It’s behind some of Digital Trends’ best TVs, namely the Hisense U7G Series and the Hisense U8G Series, and it uses the same winning formula on the Hisense U6H Series. The TV uses Hisense’s ULED technology for improved color, contrast, brightness, and motion, and combines it with 4K Ultra HD resolution on its 65-inch display for one of the best viewing experiences that you can get for its price. It also supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos to bring the cinema into your living room.

The Hisense U6H Series utilizes the Google TV operating system, which provides access to a wide range of apps such as streaming services like Netflix and Disney+. It comes with a Voice Remote that lets you use voice commands for functions such as launching apps, adjusting the volume, and searching for content. Google Assistant is built into Google TV, but the 4K TV also works with smart home devices that are powered by Amazon’s Alexa. Gamers will appreciate the Hisense U6H Series’ Game Mode Plus, which enables smooth and uninterrupted gameplay, while movie enthusiasts will appreciate Filmmaker Mode, which disables all post-processing so films will be shown exactly as how the creators intended.

The $350 discount for the 65-inch Hisense U6H Series 4K TV, which brings its price down to just $550 from its original price of $900, is one of the top Best Buy TV deals that you can shop right now. We’re not sure how much time is left on the offer, but you should hurry up if you want to take advantage of it. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can, before other shoppers pick up all of Best Buy’s stocks of the 65-inch Hisense U6H Series 4K TV.

