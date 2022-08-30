 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Home Theater

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This cheap 65-inch TV just got even cheaper — only $550 this week

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Hisense U6H Series 4K TV with a colorful display, powered by Google TV.

The 65-inch Hisense U6H Series 4K TV already provides great value for money with its sticker price of $900, so it’s an even more attractive purchase now that it’s part of Best Buy’s 4K TV deals. After a $350 discount, it’s yours for an affordable $550 — a price that you won’t often see when you look through retailers’ 65-inch TV deals. This offer will surely draw a lot of attention from shoppers, so don’t hesitate to take advantage of the bargain price while you still can.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Hisense U6H Series 4K TV

Hisense has joined the best TV brands in the market with midrange models that provide affordability and variety. It’s behind some of Digital Trends’ best TVs, namely the Hisense U7G Series and the Hisense U8G Series, and it uses the same winning formula on the Hisense U6H Series. The TV uses Hisense’s ULED technology for improved color, contrast, brightness, and motion, and combines it with 4K Ultra HD resolution on its 65-inch display for one of the best viewing experiences that you can get for its price. It also supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos to bring the cinema into your living room.

The Hisense U6H Series utilizes the Google TV operating system, which provides access to a wide range of apps such as streaming services like Netflix and Disney+. It comes with a Voice Remote that lets you use voice commands for functions such as launching apps, adjusting the volume, and searching for content. Google Assistant is built into Google TV, but the 4K TV also works with smart home devices that are powered by Amazon’s Alexa. Gamers will appreciate the Hisense U6H Series’ Game Mode Plus, which enables smooth and uninterrupted gameplay, while movie enthusiasts will appreciate Filmmaker Mode, which disables all post-processing so films will be shown exactly as how the creators intended.

The $350 discount for the 65-inch Hisense U6H Series 4K TV, which brings its price down to just $550 from its original price of $900, is one of the top Best Buy TV deals that you can shop right now. We’re not sure how much time is left on the offer, but you should hurry up if you want to take advantage of it. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can, before other shoppers pick up all of Best Buy’s stocks of the 65-inch Hisense U6H Series 4K TV.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Vizio TV deals for September 2022

vizio 55 inch oled 4k tv deal black friday 2020

Best Newegg deals for September 2022

Newegg Green Monday sale

Eufy floodlight surveillance cameras are $100 off today

The ufy Security Floodlight Cam on a white background.

We can’t believe how cheap this robot vacuum is today

The bObsweep PetHair Vision Robot Vacuum, viewed from the top, on a white background.

Watch anime on Japanese Netflix with this $4/month VPN deal

Man using IP Vanish on a phone and laptop.

Looking for the cheapest Chromebook? This one is $98 at Walmart

Woman sits at desk using a HP 11.6-inch Chromebook.

Back-to-school tablet deal: This 7-inch tablet is only $50

Someone holding a Onn 7-inch tablet on a white background while looking at a web browser.

Save over $1,200 with this Lenovo workstation deal

Image of the Lenovo ThinkPad P15 Gen 2's keyboard.

Best gaming PC deals: Get a high-end rig from $530 today

The HP Pavilion desktop computer accompanied by two gaming monitors and a colorful gaming keyboard.

Best wireless mouse deals for August 2022

Logitech MX Master

Best Verizon new customer deals for August 2022

Verizon 5G Super Bowl

The HP Omen gaming PC is ridiculously cheap today — save $400

The HP OMEN 40L desktop gaming PC against a white background.

This powerful HP laptop is down to $550 this weekend

Front angle of the HP Pavilion 15-inch laptop against a white background.