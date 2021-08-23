This is the cheapest 65-inch QLED 4K TV you can buy today

When you’re ready to get a brand-new TV, you have a lot to consider. Should you look through the latest 4K TV deals for an ultra-high-definition set? Is 8K an option? Would it be better to sift through LG TV deals, QLED TV deals, or Walmart TV deals? Finally, there’s the budget to consider, and how much you’re willing to pay.

It’s a tough decision, indeed. Sometimes, though, there are exclusive deals that make things a little easier. If you can find a decent set at a great price, the search is over almost as quickly as it started! Like the deal Best Buy has, right now, on a Hisense 65-inch ULED 4K UHD Smart Android TV. You get $150 off so you can grab it for $700 with free delivery or in-store pickup.

The Hisense 65-inch Class U6G Series Quantum ULED Smart TV is 4K UHD-ready, with incredible color, contrast, brightness, and motion settings. It has the Android TV smart entertainment system built-in, with access to all of your favorite streaming apps and services. You also get Google Assistant support so you can navigate the system, and start playback, with voice commands — the remote is voice-enabled, as well. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos offer a mashup of and high-quality and exceptional surround sound, so you get a more authentic home theater experience.

It comes with 2 small legs, so you can stand it up on an entertainment center, bureau, or shelf. It does support the VESA wall-mount standard, with a configuration of 300mm x 200mm. It’s sleek and lightweight. Connectivity includes plenty of HDMI — there are 4 total — RCA in, digital audio, 2 USB, coaxial, headphone out, and an Ethernet or wired LAN input. Of course, being smart it also includes Wi-Fi built-in with Chromecast screen-mirroring technology. The latter allows you to broadcast or mirror what’s on your compatible phone or tablet screen, on your TV. HDR and HDR 10+ are also supported.

Best Buy is currently offering the Hisense 65-inch U6G Series Quantum ULED 4K UHD Smart Android TV for $700 with free delivery, which is $150 off the normal price ($850). That’s an awesome deal, but we’re not sure how long it’s going to be available so act soon.

More smart TV deals available now

Want to see what else is available or on sale? We rounded up all of the smart TV deals that are live right now. You can check those out below.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations