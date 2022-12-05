1-day flash sale drops the price of this 70-inch TV to $400

Great TV deals are continuing over at Best Buy right now with a Hisense 70-inch Class A6G 4K TV for just $400, saving you $110 off the usual price of $510. If you’re looking for a huge TV for your living room or home cinema room, and you don’t want to spend a fortune, this is easily one of the best 70-inch TV deals at the moment. Available for today only, you’ll need to be quick if you don’t want to miss out on such a great price. Here’s a brief look at why it’s so appealing for so many people.

Why you should buy the Hisense 70-inch Class A6G 4K TV

Hisense is considered to be one of the best TV brands around thanks to offering a tremendous variety of different products. While it might not be one of the heavyweight brands, it’s an ideal choice for anyone who wants a good-quality TV without spending a fortune. The company is good enough at what it does that a couple of its TVs feature in our look at the best TVs pitting them alongside major brands like LG, Samsung, and Sony. In the case of the Hisense 70-inch Class A6G 4K TV, you get pretty much all you could want at this price.

Besides the 4K resolution, the Hisense 70-inch Class A6G 4K TV has Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 support so you get more details in the shadows along with visibly clearer highlights and dramatically more vibrant colors. Simply put, your TV viewing experience will look better here than with a regular 4K TV lacking these features. It also has an auto low latency mode so if you play games, it automatically adjusts for fast-moving action, ensuring you don’t have to worry about motion blur while you play. Audio is better too, courtesy of DTS Virtual: X which is an advanced post-processing package that creates immersive audio by virtualizing height content over traditional stereos.

It’s smart too, thanks to having Android TV built-in so you can easily find your favorite apps, shows, and movies, all via an easy-to-customize home screen. Chromecast is also built-in so it’s a breeze to cast all your favorite content from your phone straight to your TV. Simplicity is everything here right down to the voice remote so you can talk to your TV to find stuff rather than needing to type in long commands.

Normally priced at $510, the Hisense 70-inch Class A6G 4K TV is down to $400 for a limited time only at Best Buy. A saving of $110, the deal ends today so you’ll need to be quick to make sure you snag this deal in time. It’s an excellent saving for anyone looking for a larger TV for less.

