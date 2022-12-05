 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

1-day flash sale drops the price of this 70-inch TV to $400

Jennifer Allen
By
A Hisense 70-inch Class A6G 4K TV on a white media console. Sunlight and shadows are cast across the living room.

Great TV deals are continuing over at Best Buy right now with a Hisense 70-inch Class A6G 4K TV for just $400, saving you $110 off the usual price of $510. If you’re looking for a huge TV for your living room or home cinema room, and you don’t want to spend a fortune, this is easily one of the best 70-inch TV deals at the moment. Available for today only, you’ll need to be quick if you don’t want to miss out on such a great price. Here’s a brief look at why it’s so appealing for so many people.

Why you should buy the Hisense 70-inch Class A6G 4K TV

Hisense is considered to be one of the best TV brands around thanks to offering a tremendous variety of different products. While it might not be one of the heavyweight brands, it’s an ideal choice for anyone who wants a good-quality TV without spending a fortune. The company is good enough at what it does that a couple of its TVs feature in our look at the best TVs pitting them alongside major brands like LG, Samsung, and Sony. In the case of the Hisense 70-inch Class A6G 4K TV, you get pretty much all you could want at this price.

Besides the 4K resolution, the Hisense 70-inch Class A6G 4K TV has Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 support so you get more details in the shadows along with visibly clearer highlights and dramatically more vibrant colors. Simply put, your TV viewing experience will look better here than with a regular 4K TV lacking these features. It also has an auto low latency mode so if you play games, it automatically adjusts for fast-moving action, ensuring you don’t have to worry about motion blur while you play. Audio is better too, courtesy of DTS Virtual: X which is an advanced post-processing package that creates immersive audio by virtualizing height content over traditional stereos.

Related

It’s smart too, thanks to having Android TV built-in so you can easily find your favorite apps, shows, and movies, all via an easy-to-customize home screen. Chromecast is also built-in so it’s a breeze to cast all your favorite content from your phone straight to your TV. Simplicity is everything here right down to the voice remote so you can talk to your TV to find stuff rather than needing to type in long commands.

Normally priced at $510, the Hisense 70-inch Class A6G 4K TV is down to $400 for a limited time only at Best Buy. A saving of $110, the deal ends today so you’ll need to be quick to make sure you snag this deal in time. It’s an excellent saving for anyone looking for a larger TV for less.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
The best XGIMI projectors for home theaters, parties, and more this holiday season
Family watching a movie in kids bedroom with XGIMI Halo projector.
Get this 55-inch 4K TV with a Fire TV Stick built in for $280 today
Insignia F50 QLED TV placed on a TV stand displaying streaming apps.
You’ll be surprised how cheap this 75-inch 4K TV is today
A TCL 65-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV mounted on a living room wall with an image of the Northern Lights on screen.
One of LG’s best 65-inch OLED TVs is $400 off at Best Buy
A colorful image on the LG C2 OLED's screen.
Canada vs Morocco live stream: Watch the game for free
World Cup 2022 app.
Costa Rica vs Germany live stream: Watch the game for free
Fox Sports app on an iPhone in front of a soccer ball.
Don’t miss this (Oculus) Meta Quest 2 bundle deal – save $50
A Meta Quest 2, adjusted to look green, is being used for gaming.
Best Chromebook deals: Get a new laptop from $99
Woman sits at desk using a HP 11.6-inch Chromebook.
Best laptop deals: Save on Apple, Dell, HP and Lenovo
Woman using the Asus ProArt Studiobook on a desk.
Best MacBook deals: Save on MacBook Air and MacBook Pro
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Best Dell XPS deals: Save on XPS 13, XPS 15 and XPS 17
Dell XPS 15 OLED on a table.
This 15-inch Dell laptop is just $250 today, but it’s selling fast
dell inspiron 15 3000 amd ryzen 6 inch labor day deal thumb
Best Gaming PC Deals: Save on Alienware and HP
The HP Pavilion desktop computer accompanied by two gaming monitors and a colorful gaming keyboard.