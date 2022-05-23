This 70-inch TV is $500 in Best Buy’s Memorial Day sale

Memorial Day TV sales have begun early and right now, you can buy a 70-inch TV for just $500 from Best Buy. Normally priced at $550, the Hisense 70-inch A6G 4K TV is down to just $500 for a limited time only, saving you $50 off the usual price. One of the best 70-inch TV deals around, it’s a great way of enjoying an extra-large screen for far less than usual. We can’t see it sticking around for long so buy it now before it sells out or goes back to its original price.

Hisense is one of the best TV brands when it comes to variety, and it offers consistently good value for money even when its TVs are not on sale. This 4K TV supports Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 so you get superior details in the shadows as well as more vibrant colors than a standard 4K TV. In addition, for avid gamers, it has an auto low latency mode so that your TV automatically adjusts for when you’re about to dive into a game, giving you a smooth gaming session every time with no effort.

The Hisense 70-inch A6G 4K TV is smart, too. It offers a scalable and versatile advanced post-processing package so you get immersive audio at all times. It also has Chromecast built-in so it’s simple to stream across content directly from your phone or tablet. A voice remote makes it easy to browse the already intuitive Android TV OS, so you can always find content without any hassle. There’s extensive support for pretty much every streaming service imaginable, too, so you’ll always be able to find something to watch. Not needing to type in a long title thanks to the voice controls is sure to save you plenty of time. The Hisense 70-inch A6G 4K TV is quick and efficient at helping you get on with enjoying new shows and movies.

Normally priced at $550, the Hisense 70-inch A6G 4K TV is down to just $500 as part of Best Buy’s early Memorial Day TV sales. Likely to be a popular deal, buy it now while stocks last so you don’t miss out.

