It’s Tuesday, and this $480 70-inch Cyber Monday TV deal is still live

Aaron Mamiit
By
A Hisense 70-inch Class A6G 4K TV on a white media console. Sunlight and shadows are cast across the living room.

Most Cyber Monday TV deals have already sold out, but not yet this one — Best Buy’s $60 discount for the 70-inch Hisense A6G Series 4K TV, which brings its price down to $450 from its original price of $510. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to avail this offer as it can disappear at any moment, so if you still want to get a massive TV with a discount even after the shopping event has ended, don’t hold yourself back from clicking that Buy Now button.

Why you should buy the 70-inch Hisense A6G Series 4K TV

Hisense has elevated itself into one of the best TV brands because of the quality of its midrange products, such as the Hisense A6G Series 4K TV. Do you have enough space in your living room for a 70-inch screen? If our guide on what size TV to buy says so, then this is a fine choice with its 4K Ultra HD resolution that displays sharper and more colorful images, and support for Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 that will make you feel like you’re watching movies in the theaters.

There are different kinds of smart TVs depending on the software that allows the TV to connect to the internet, according to our 4K TV buying guide. In the Hisense A6G Series 4K TV, it’s Android TV, which is designed and engineered by Google. The main purpose of the platform for most users is to access their favorite streaming services, like Netflix and Disney+, but it also enables compatibility with Google Assistant through the TV’s included voice remote.

You’re wrong if you think this year’s Cyber Monday deals are all gone because Best Buy is still selling the 70-inch Hisense A6G Series 4K TV at $60 off. You’ll only have to pay $450 for this massive display instead of $510, for an affordable way of upgrading your home theater setup. There’s no time to think about it though because the offer will likely not last until tomorrow. If you want to buy the 70-inch Hisense A6G Series 4K TV for cheaper than usual and receive it before the holiday season, send in your order right now.

