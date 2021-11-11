This is the best 70-inch Black Friday TV deal you can shop today

It’s no coincidence that every year the best Black Friday deals involve TVs. We have an extremely special deal for you today that will have your wallet squealing in joy — Hisense’s 70-inch A6G Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV is on a massive discount. Originally $850, you can get this beautiful TV for only $550 today — one of the best Black Friday TV deals we’ve found so far.

TVs are important for any household, but all too often, people’s setups are outdated and lagging behind current technology. Of course, purchasing a new TV isn’t an everyday activity, and you should expect your set to last years. But if you’re in the market for an impressive and beautiful TV, this is the perfect opportunity to seize. We could go on forever about this product. Its display screen is massive at 70 inches with a 4K (2160p) resolution. We’re pretty sure you can see your favorite actor’s every pore if you watch on this TV. In the TV industry, quality is king, and this Hisense A6G Series has Ultra HD capability for crisp imagery and dynamic coloring. It seems Hisense is on a tear with its Hisense 2021 TV lineup, and although the A6G is an older model, it still compares favorably against its later iterations.

This Android TV has Wi-Fi connectivity enabled so you can connect it to your favorite streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime Video. On top of that, it has Google Assistant installed on it, so you don’t need to fiddle with your remote. Just press a button to enable voice control and say your command. Smart TVs have never been more convenient! We love how these features that seemed high-tech just a few years ago are standard features on the newer TVs these days. The Hisense A6G is a perfect blend of affordability and functionality.

Again, we find insane Best Buy TV deals every year, but this is one of the best we’ve come across in quite a while. For only $550 today, you can get a beautiful 70-inch TV delivered straight to your door. How convenient you stumbled across this amazing deal just in time!

