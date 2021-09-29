Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Taking advantage of 70-inch TV deals is no longer beyond your reach, as retailers like Best Buy are pushing the limits of how low their prices can go for these massive displays. There are 4K TV deals for screens of all sizes, but Best Buy TV deals is offering you a chance to purchase the 70-inch Hisense 70A6G for just $580, after a $270 discount to its original price of $850.

Hisense is a brand that’s on Digital Trends’ list of the best TVs, so you know that you’ll be getting a top-quality 4K TV with the Hisense 70A6G. Its 70-inch screen features 4K Ultra HD resolution with Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 support, for vivid colors and clearer details that you’ll appreciate even more because of the huge display. The 4K TV is also equipped with DTS Virtual: X, which creates immersive audio that will complete the cinematic experience.

To help you find more 4K content to watch, the Hisense 70A6G is powered by the Android TV platform, which enables access to your preferred streaming services. You can also customize the Android TV home screen so that you can quickly launch your favorite apps or play the latest episodes of the series that you’re watching. The 4K TV is also compatible with Google Assistant, and you can lodge voice commands through its voice remote.

Breathe new life into your home theater setup with the Hisense 70A6G, as the 70-inch 4K TV will transform your living room into your personal cinema. Best Buy is currently offering a $270 discount on the massive display, bringing its price down to a more affordable $580 from its original price of $850. There’s no telling how long the deal will last though, as it might even be a mistake that can disappear at any moment. Before that happens, you should click that Buy Now button to secure your own Hisense 70A6G for a very cheap price.

It will be tough to find a better offer for a 70-inch TV than Best Buy’s discount for the Hisense 70A6G, but there’s no harm in trying. To help you out, we’ve rounded up some of the best 70-inch TV deals that are currently available across different retailers.

