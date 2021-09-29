  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Someone at Best Buy is probably getting fired for this 70-inch TV deal

By
The 70-inch Hisense 70A6G 4K TV with the Android TV home screen on the display.

Taking advantage of 70-inch TV deals is no longer beyond your reach, as retailers like Best Buy are pushing the limits of how low their prices can go for these massive displays. There are 4K TV deals for screens of all sizes, but Best Buy TV deals is offering you a chance to purchase the 70-inch Hisense 70A6G for just $580, after a $270 discount to its original price of $850.

Hisense is a brand that’s on Digital Trends’ list of the best TVs, so you know that you’ll be getting a top-quality 4K TV with the Hisense 70A6G. Its 70-inch screen features 4K Ultra HD resolution with Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 support, for vivid colors and clearer details that you’ll appreciate even more because of the huge display. The 4K TV is also equipped with DTS Virtual: X, which creates immersive audio that will complete the cinematic experience.

To help you find more 4K content to watch, the Hisense 70A6G is powered by the Android TV platform, which enables access to your preferred streaming services. You can also customize the Android TV home screen so that you can quickly launch your favorite apps or play the latest episodes of the series that you’re watching. The 4K TV is also compatible with Google Assistant, and you can lodge voice commands through its voice remote.

Breathe new life into your home theater setup with the Hisense 70A6G, as the 70-inch 4K TV will transform your living room into your personal cinema. Best Buy is currently offering a $270 discount on the massive display, bringing its price down to a more affordable $580 from its original price of $850. There’s no telling how long the deal will last though, as it might even be a mistake that can disappear at any moment. Before that happens, you should click that Buy Now button to secure your own Hisense 70A6G for a very cheap price.

More 70-inch TV deals

It will be tough to find a better offer for a 70-inch TV than Best Buy’s discount for the Hisense 70A6G, but there’s no harm in trying. To help you out, we’ve rounded up some of the best 70-inch TV deals that are currently available across different retailers.

70-inch Insignia 4K TV

$620 $750
If you want a big TV without paying a huge price, this model offers 4K resolution, smart Fire TV features, an Alexa voice remote, and a large 70" size, making it an ideal budget option. more
Buy at Best Buy

70-inch LG 70UP7070PUE 4K TV Bundle

$1,049 $1,239
Get a handy bundle including a soundbar, mount, cables, surge protector, and streaming card as well as a beautiful 70-inch TV to start streaming right away. more
Buy at Walmart

onn. 70” Class 4K UHD (2160P) LED Roku Smart TV HDR

$569
Enhance your home cinema with this 4K TV. You can watch all your favorite shows and movies on Netflix and more. The 2160p resolution gives you crystal clear visuals no matter what you're watching. more
Buy at Walmart

70-inch Class A6G Series Hisense 4K TV

$580 $850
This Android TV has tons of smart features to make it easy to stream from a wide variety of services like YouTube, Prime Video, Twitch, and Disney+, plus it supports Google Assistant. more
Buy at Best Buy

Vizio 70-Inch M-Series QLED 4K Smart TV

$1,000 $1,200
This is the ideal TV for gaming or streaming, with ProGaming Engine software to make gameplay more responsive and built-in support for streaming services ready out of the box. more
Buy at Best Buy

LG 70-Inch 4K Smart TV

$717 $800
This smart TV comes with a quad-core processor for managing all of your content in 4K so movies, TV shows, and games will all look beautiful in glorious high resolution. more
Buy at Walmart
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Apple’s High Power Mode could mean MacBook performance boost

apple macbook pro 15 laptop amazon deal september event 3

New World PC performance guide: The best settings for optimized frame rates

Character using lightning in New World.

The Nintendo 64 is the best bad video game console

N64 (Nintendo) console composite image.

The best cases for the 10.2-inch iPad (2021)

9th Generation iPad 2021 feat image.

How to use widgets in iPadOS 15

iPadOS 15 Widgets Examples on home screen.

Forget AirPods: 54,000 Amazon customers love this $45 alternative

why amazon customers love anker soundcore life p2 wireless earbuds september 2021 in ears for meeting

Here’s why 34,000 Amazon shoppers love this $150 robot vacuum

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim)

You won’t believe how cheap the Dell XPS 13 laptop is today

The Dell XPS 13 laptop on a table.

Withings smart ScanWatch Horizon looks just like a desirable diver’s watch

Withings ScanWatch Horizon green dial.

Why NASA is about to cut contact with its Mars explorers

NASA's Mars explorers.

Watch astronaut’s 360 video tour of space station’s Tranquility module

Astronaut Thomas Pesquet giving a tour of the space station's Node 3 module.

Best PS5 game deals for October 2021

Ratchet fires a huge weapon in Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart.

Amazon reveals the science behind Astro, its new home robot

Amazon Astro Robo announcement.