Best Buy has a 75-inch TV for $600 in its Memorial Day sale

Memorial Day is less than a a week away, but if you’re already too hyped up for the TV deals that the holiday will bring, the good news is that you can start shopping as early as now because some retailers have already rolled out their Memorial Day TV sales. If you’re planning to take advantage of a discount for a massive screen, you might want to consider Best Buy’s offer for the 75-inch Hisense A6G Series 4K TV, which brings its price down by $110 to a more affordable $600, from its original price of $710.

If our guide on what size TV to buy has given you the guidance you need to check out 75-inch TV deals, your options should definitely include the Hisense A6G Series 4K TV. You’ll enjoy watching your favorite shows and movies on its 75-inch screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution, plus support for Dolby Vision HDR and HDR 10, for sharper images, lifelike colors, and more detail in the shadows. Adding to the cinematic experience is DTS Virtual: X, which enables immersive audio that makes it seem like you’re in the middle of the action.

The best TVs offer virtually unlimited libraries of content through streaming apps on their smart TV platforms, and that’s also the case with the Hisense A6G Series 4K TV, which is powered by Android TV. You’ll be able to access services like Netflix and Disney+, and every purchase of the TV even comes with a free three-month subscription to Apple TV+ for new subscribers. The voice remote features a Google Assistant button that will let you issue voice commands for functions like launching apps, changing volume, and searching for new movies and shows to watch.

You don’t have to wait if you already want to shop this year’s Memorial Day sales, and that includes this price cut from Best Buy for the 75-inch Hisense A6G Series 4K TV. It’s on sale for just $600, after a $110 discount to its sticker price of $710. This will likely be the same price through to Memorial Day, so there’s no sense in waiting for next week before you finalize your purchase. There’s the possibility of stocks running out though, so you have to hurry if you don’t want to miss out on this deal.

Editors' Recommendations