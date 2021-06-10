Nothing fills out your home theater system like a giant TV, and these 4K TV deals give you some beauties to choose from. And right now, at Walmart, you can get a massive 75-inch Hisense 4K H65 Series Smart Android TV for only $768. That’s an incredible $832 off its regular price of $1,600, or more than half off. There’s no better time to invest in the centerpiece of what will soon be the best home theater on the block. Don’t miss out on this incredible deal, for a limited time only, at Walmart.

There’s a number of advantages to having a giant TV, especially when we’re talking about a 4K TV with UHD like the 75-inch Hisense 4K H65 Series Smart TV. This screen will provide a theater-style experience — no matter what your setup, it will completely immerse you. But it’s not just the size, it’s equipped with DTS Virtual:X, a feature that ups the immersion factor by creating an audio experience like no other. Add to this Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, which provide the crispest, most realistic picture, and it’s hard to find a superior visual experience. Plus, it’s got technology that will upgrade your current to 4K Ultra HD, so your old favorites will only get better.

But that’s just the screen. Once we get inside this 4K TV, things get ever better. This is an Android TV, so from the moment you turn it on, you’re dealing with one of the best operating systems on the market. New to Android? There’s Android OS support so you can easily navigate the software and add all your favorite apps, like Netflix, HBO Max, Disney +, Hulu, and more. It’s even equipped with a voice remote, so that controlling things like volume, inputs, and apps is as simple as a voice command. There’s even built-in Google Assistant so you can control you smart home from your 4K TV. Find the perfect lighting or get the thermostat to the perfect temperature, all without leaving the couch or even touching a button.

There’s nothing like a giant screen to round out a home theater, and it’s rare to find a cost-effective opportunity like this one from Hisense. Right now, at Walmart, you can get the 75-inch Hisense 4K H65 Series Smart Android TV for $832 off . That means you can have this giant 4K TV for just $768. That’s a giant drop — more than 50% — from its regular price of $1,600. Don’t let this deal get away.

